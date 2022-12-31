5 New Year’s resolutions and how to achieve them

Almost 50% of adults make New Year’s resolutions such as losing weight.

Many people give up on this goal in the first few weeks or months of the year.

Find out how to set goals and fulfill them successfully! Are you ready to achieve your New Year’s resolutions? Statistics don’t lie: According to figures from Discover Happy Habits, about 50% of the adult population sets goals to start a new year. However, many of them give up during the first few weeks or months of the new year. The pace of life, daily obligations and lack of motivation are usually some of the factors that influence whether or not a person fulfills their New Year’s resolutions, but there are ways to make these become a reality or even permanent habits. Find out how! 5. New Year’s Resolution: Lose Weight Every year, a good part of the world’s population sets out to achieve New Year’s resolutions such as losing a few pounds or adopting a healthier lifestyle that includes more physical activity and a balanced diet, but sometimes their motivation lasts for a very short time. It is important to adopt strategies to make weight loss sustainable and permanent. One of the most important is physical activity. A sedentary lifestyle is associated with a higher percentage of body weight and other types of health complications. If you want to lose weight in the long term, the best thing to do is to find a physical activity that you like and that isn’t too hard to do. It can be a daily walk, running, aerobics, swimming, dance classes, yoga or any other sport that suits your tastes and lifestyle.

4. Change jobs: How to achieve it? Personal and professional fulfillment is also one of the factors that influences the establishment of New Year’s resolutions. This includes searching for a new job, either in a different company or in a position with a higher salary. To achieve this, it is important to get down to work and begin to gather any documentation necessary to attain the desired new position. If you really want to change jobs or companies, start submitting job applications to the places where you are interested in working. This will make it easier to get an interview and complete the process to have the job of your dreams. You can take courses, complete certifications and gain more experience to be prepared at the right time. Remember to never leave your training behind and send your resume to places that offer a higher salary or benefits than what you currently receive.

3. Is one of your New Year’s resolutions to be more organized? Do this Organization is crucial to achieving New Year’s resolutions, but for some people this skill is a bit more difficult to learn. This does not mean that you should give up trying. Keeping your affairs in order could be easier than you imagine thanks to different applications or strategies. To be a more organized person, the best thing is to keep a calendar of activities. For example, keeping a daily written agenda will give you the opportunity to record those obligations that you still have to fulfill during the day. This will create a habit of organization, plus you will learn to distribute your time efficiently, preventing you from forgetting important dates, appointments and meetings.

2. Learn new things: Make one of your New Year’s resolutions come true One way to achieve New Year’s resolutions is by setting realistic goals. One of them may be to learn new things at a progressive pace and adjusted to your daily schedule. Setting unrealistic goals could reduce the possibility of achieving them. Remember that the important thing is that you stay on the path to achieve them. No one should rush you! To learn new things, you can resort to different learning methods, such as online classes, personalized lessons, tutorials, and even classes with other groups of students who have the same interests as you. This will undoubtedly make the process even more entertaining and it will allow you to socialize with people with whom you can share your concerns and progress.

1. Spend less time on electronic devices On average, human beings spend more than six hours in front of different electronic devices. Although in some cases it is impossible to restrict their use due to work, it is possible to significantly reduce the amount of certain applications or social networks you use. The most common advice to acheive this goal in your New Year’s resolutions is to deactivate notifications on your phone or electronic devices. This will reduce distractions and help avoid the urge to open applications for fear of missing something important. It is also recommended to dim the light on your phone or tablet, charge the devices in a different room, and remove apps that require more usage time.