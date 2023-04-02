How stress affects your skin
In the United States, 33% of adults report feeling some type of stress. 77% say they suffer physical symptoms. Find out how stress affects your skin.
- In the United States, 33% of adults report feeling some type of stress.
- Of these, 77% say they suffer physical symptoms of stress.
- Find out how stress affects your skin.
Do you wonder how stress affects your skin? Discover how chronic stress can impact your biggest organ! In the United States, according to data from the American Institute of Stress, 33% of adults report feeling some degree of stress. Of these, 77% suffer from physical symptoms.
Stress can affect your entire body but it’s often most noticeable on your skin. So what should you look out for? Learn about four ways stress can affect your skin.
4. How stress affects your skin: Itching
Have you ever felt itchy in your body without knowing why? One of the ways stress can affect your skin is by causing an unexplained itchiness.
When a person is overly anxious or worried, their nervous system can cause sensory symptoms, that create a burning or itching sensation on the skin, from the scalp to the soles of the feet. Ideally, try to relieve your anxiety and avoid scratching.
3. Acne
Acne is one of the most common ways stress can affect your skin. This condition is not directly linked to stress, that is, too many worries or a generalized state of anxiety do not necessarily cause the appearance of acne, but they do lead to the hormonal imbalance that causes it.
For people who suffer from acne, going through periods of stress often negatively impacts their skin, since the immune response is affected due to a hormonal imbalance, such as increased cortisol levels.
2. Hair loss
Hair loss is another unpleasant symptom of chronic stress. In some cases, when you are suffering from generalized anxiety, your scalp may feel itchy. In the most serious cases, it can lead to hair thinning and loss.
Various scientific studies have found that a stress hormone prevents healthy hair growth. The good news is that, in most cases, this loss is temporary and, with proper treatment, it is possible to restore your scalp’s health.
1. Psoriasis
Another way stress can affect your skin is by causing outbreaks of psoriasis. This condition causes itching and scaly patches on the skin, especially around knees, elbows, torso, and scalp. This inflammation can also cause pain.
Stress is one of the main triggers of psoriasis and, in turn, psoriasis often triggers stress, something that is frustrating for those who suffer from these two conditions. Fortunately, it is possible to combat them with medical treatment, keeping outbreaks of both stress and itchy patches at bay.