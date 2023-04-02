In the United States, 33% of adults report feeling some type of stress.

Do you wonder how stress affects your skin? Discover how chronic stress can impact your biggest organ! In the United States, according to data from the American Institute of Stress, 33% of adults report feeling some degree of stress. Of these, 77% suffer from physical symptoms.

Stress can affect your entire body but it’s often most noticeable on your skin. So what should you look out for? Learn about four ways stress can affect your skin.

4. How stress affects your skin: Itching

Have you ever felt itchy in your body without knowing why? One of the ways stress can affect your skin is by causing an unexplained itchiness.

When a person is overly anxious or worried, their nervous system can cause sensory symptoms, that create a burning or itching sensation on the skin, from the scalp to the soles of the feet. Ideally, try to relieve your anxiety and avoid scratching.