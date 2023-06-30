Shakira reveals how she found out about Piqué’s infidelity
Shakira finally reveals how she found out about Piqué's infidelity. Where was she when she discovered the terrible secret?
- Shakira finally reveals how she found out about Piqué’s infidelity.
- Where was she when she discovered the terrible secret?
- Public resentment towards the ex-footballer grows.
For over a year now, Shakira has been going through a challenging period in her life since her split from Piqué. The world’s attention has been focused on her and recently she opened up about how she discovered her ex’s infidelity.
Following her relocation to Miami with her children, Shakira talked about the moment when she became aware of Piqué’s involvement with Clara Chía, who has become a well-known figure due to her relationship with the former Spanish soccer player.
How Shakira learned about Piqué’s infidelity
During an already challenging period, Shakira learned about the betrayal in a deeply distressing manner. It happened when her father was in the intensive care unit after a serious fall during a celebration, and the news of Piqué’s affair reached her through the media.
The emotional impact was profound as Shakira was confronted with a heart-wrenching double blow. On one hand, she was grappling with the critical condition of her beloved father. Simultaneously, she discovered the betrayal by Piqué.
The worst moment of her life
“My mother has always been my accomplice and my father my best friend. He went to Barcelona to comfort me when I was consumed with sadness for my breakup and while there at Milan’s first communion ceremony he was seriously injured in an accident.»
«Everything happened all at once, my home was falling apart. I found out from the press that I had been betrayed while my father was in the ICU,» revealed the native of Barranquilla in an interview with People en Español.
Shakira’s fans support her
«Narcissists do that love, sorry,» a Shakira fan wrote. «Although this is painful for you, he did you a favor,» said another netizen, advising the singer: «Find a real man and be fully happy.»
Shakira said that this episode caused her deep sadness and a feeling of hopelessness. Not being able to share her feelings with her father or receive the support of her best friend, who was also missing at the time, was especially hard on her.
Is she dating Lewis Hamilton?
When asked about her personal life, the singer chose not to address the rumors surrounding her potential relationship with Lewis Hamilton, the seven-time Formula 1 world champion. The have been spotted having dinner with friends, partying on a yacht, and she attended the Grand Prix events in Miami and Spain.
Instead, she shifted the focus to her children: «My greatest dream is to witness their resilience in overcoming the challenges life presents them. I hope that the hardships they have encountered unjustly will only nurture their capacity for compassion and empathy, making them stronger and more virtuous individuals.»