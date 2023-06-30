Shakira reveals how she found out about Piqué’s infidelity

Shakira finally reveals how she found out about Piqué’s infidelity.

Where was she when she discovered the terrible secret?

Public resentment towards the ex-footballer grows.

For over a year now, Shakira has been going through a challenging period in her life since her split from Piqué. The world’s attention has been focused on her and recently she opened up about how she discovered her ex’s infidelity.

Following her relocation to Miami with her children, Shakira talked about the moment when she became aware of Piqué’s involvement with Clara Chía, who has become a well-known figure due to her relationship with the former Spanish soccer player.

How Shakira learned about Piqué’s infidelity

During an already challenging period, Shakira learned about the betrayal in a deeply distressing manner. It happened when her father was in the intensive care unit after a serious fall during a celebration, and the news of Piqué’s affair reached her through the media.

The emotional impact was profound as Shakira was confronted with a heart-wrenching double blow. On one hand, she was grappling with the critical condition of her beloved father. Simultaneously, she discovered the betrayal by Piqué.