How much will Canelo earn for his fight with Golovkin?

Saúl Álvarez will receive a fortune.

Canelo is ready to face his opponent.

Golovkin from Kazakhstan is prepared for the fight.

How much will Canelo for his upcoming fight. The Mexican and the Kazakh are ready to meet for the third time on Saturday, September 17, in Las Vegas, Nevada. On this occasion, the belts of the super middleweight category of the WBA, WBC, WBO and the IFB will be at stake. Both fighters are already guaranteed to make a lot of money, win or lose.

According to various boxing sites, the trilogy of “Canelo vs. GGG” will be extremely lucrative and the Mexican boxer is the one who will make the most. It turns out he’s making a base salary of $10 million.

A rivalry worth millions!

Canelo and Golovkin fought on two previous occasions. The first was in September 2017 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, and the result was a split decision draw — one judge saw Álvarez as the winner, another Golovkin, and the third scored equally for both. Many boxing aficionados felt Golovkin was the winner.

On that occasion, Canelo made around $40 million, while Golovkin took home around $22 million. It is said that this rivalry is very lucrative for both and the two fighters always end up getting a great deal win or lose.