How much will Canelo earn for his fight with Golovkin?
Saúl Álvarez will receive a fortune. Canelo is ready to face his opponent. Golovkin from Kazakhstan is prepared for the fight.
- Saúl Álvarez will receive a fortune.
- Canelo is ready to face his opponent.
- Golovkin from Kazakhstan is prepared for the fight.
How much will Canelo for his upcoming fight. The Mexican and the Kazakh are ready to meet for the third time on Saturday, September 17, in Las Vegas, Nevada. On this occasion, the belts of the super middleweight category of the WBA, WBC, WBO and the IFB will be at stake. Both fighters are already guaranteed to make a lot of money, win or lose.
According to various boxing sites, the trilogy of “Canelo vs. GGG” will be extremely lucrative and the Mexican boxer is the one who will make the most. It turns out he’s making a base salary of $10 million.
A rivalry worth millions!
Canelo and Golovkin fought on two previous occasions. The first was in September 2017 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, and the result was a split decision draw — one judge saw Álvarez as the winner, another Golovkin, and the third scored equally for both. Many boxing aficionados felt Golovkin was the winner.
On that occasion, Canelo made around $40 million, while Golovkin took home around $22 million. It is said that this rivalry is very lucrative for both and the two fighters always end up getting a great deal win or lose. FILED UNDER: How much will Canelo earn
The second fight paid both fighters well
A year later, in September 2018, they met again at the T-Mobile Arena and this time Canelo was the victor by majority decision. One judge scored a draw and the other two favored the Mexican on the cards. Again, both fighters made a bundle.
The Mexican was victorious and with $30 million in the bag, while his rival took a figure slightly lower than that of Canelo, who is listed as one of the most highly paid athletes ever. One judge scored a tie and the other two favored the Mexican on the cards. FILED UNDER: How Much will Canelo earn.
How much will they make in the third fight?
According to the ESPN journalist Mike Coppinger, Hearn’s company has offered Canelo $85 million as an insured amount for the two fights against Bivol and Golovkin, so this month he could be rewarded with this amount as well as any sponsorship earnings.
In a basic division, this agreement implies that for each fight he pocketed around $42.5 million just for signing with Matchroom Boxing for these two fights. This could rise to $160 million he agrees to a third fight with Eddie Hearn. FILED UNDER: How Much will Canelo earn
The Mexican will earn a lot
According to the same journalist, Eddie Hearn would have assured he’ll finish 2022 with $160 million for a total of three fights, which could now be more solidly speculated with the rematch against Dmitry Bivol. However, this leak circulated before Canelo’s loss, so there could be some variation.
This would mean that from May until the rematch against Bivol, the Mexican boxing star would exceed his annual earnings and set a new income record, the product of a successful partnership with Eddie Hearn, who works hand in hand with the DAZN platform.