The alleged fortune of tennis star Roger Federer.

He recently announced his retirement.

Is his future assured?

The star athlete announced he is retiring from professional tennis at the age of 41 after a series of knee surgeries, ending a career in which he won 20 Grand Slam titles. Something that has sparked curiosity is how much Roger Federer is worth. Will it be enough for his retirement?

Federer shared what he called a “bittersweet decision” via social media on Thursday, September 15, “As many of you know, the last three years have presented me with challenges in the form of injuries and surgeries. I have worked hard to get back to full competitive form,” Federer was quoted as saying, according to the AP.

The popular Swiss tennis player announced his retirement

“But I also know my body’s capacities and limits, and its message to me lately has been clear,” the Swiss tennis star said in his emotional farewell statement.

After learning of his retirement, social media has been buzzing about how much money Roger Federer has and if his fortune will be enough for him to retire comfortably, considering that at 41 years old he still has a long life ahead.