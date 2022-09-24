How much money is Roger Federer worth?
The alleged fortune of tennis star Roger Federer. He recently announced his retirement. Is his future assured?
The star athlete announced he is retiring from professional tennis at the age of 41 after a series of knee surgeries, ending a career in which he won 20 Grand Slam titles. Something that has sparked curiosity is how much Roger Federer is worth. Will it be enough for his retirement?
Federer shared what he called a “bittersweet decision” via social media on Thursday, September 15, “As many of you know, the last three years have presented me with challenges in the form of injuries and surgeries. I have worked hard to get back to full competitive form,” Federer was quoted as saying, according to the AP.
“But I also know my body’s capacities and limits, and its message to me lately has been clear,” the Swiss tennis star said in his emotional farewell statement.
After learning of his retirement, social media has been buzzing about how much money Roger Federer has and if his fortune will be enough for him to retire comfortably, considering that at 41 years old he still has a long life ahead.
How much money does Roger Federer have?
Roger Federer is considered one of the best athletes in history. Without a doubt over the course of his career he achieved fame, respect for his work, hundreds of trophies and an impressive fortune that supports him.
Publímetro reports that, according to information from the official website of the ATP Tour, Roger Federer got prizes equalling over $130 million, between singles and doubles matches. Although this was not the only income that Roger Federer had, since he has some contracts with Rolex and Moet & Chandon champagne.
An impressive fortune
According to El Heraldo de México, these contracts add up to $30 million. Other brands the Swiss tennis player has collaborated with include: Barilla, Wilson, Lindt, and Mercedes-Benz. This adds to his fortune.
Likewise, according to Forbes, it was revealed that by the end of 2021 Roger Federer had a fortune of approximately $190 million, that will continue to increase with investments and advertising contracts.
Roger Federer shares his money with those most in need
Finally, according to Publímetro, Roger Federer shares his fortune with those who need it most. Such is the case of his foundation with which has raised more than $50 million and has educated 1.5 million children in Africa since its launch.
In the same way, Roger identifies himself as an altruistic man and an active businessman who will surely ensure his fortune and assets support him and his entire family in his retirement.