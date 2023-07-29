Search

Press "Enter" to search and "ESC" to close.
Inicio » English » Today » How much money does Dr. Ana María Polo earn per year?

How much money does Dr. Ana María Polo earn per year?

By 
Suscríbete a Nuestro Boletín
Recibe por email las noticias más destacadas
  • Ana María Polo achieved success with Caso Cerrado and now returns to Telemundo.
  • After two years, many Hispanics’ favorite show is back.
  • How much money does Dra Ana María Polo earn per year?

It took two years for Dr. Polo to return to television. Though she never really left, and episodes of the popular show Caso Cerrado have never stopped airing. With this news, the charismatic lawyer is once again trending and now many of her fans are curious to know how much money Dr. Polo earns in a year.

Without a doubt, Ana María Polo achieved success thanks to Caso Cerrado and now she returns to the Telemundo studios after two years to resume her popular program which has been updated for a fresh start.

Back on TV

How much money does Dra Ana María Polo earn per year?
Photo: Instagram

Ana María Polo will shine again in front of the Telemundo cameras and has already said that she’s really happy about it. «I feel very excited to start this next stage of Caso Cerrado,” the famous presenter commented on the project that she is taking up again.

«Besides feeling a deep gratitude to the audience who has followed me for all these years, I also feel a great commitment to continue providing empathetic, relevant and human content to the new generations,” added the beloved lawyer.

What will the new Caso Cerrado be like?

How much money does Dra Ana María Polo earn per year?
Photo: Instagram

For Dr. Polo, the objective of the new program is to offer «Hispanics around the world a concept of justice that includes different themes, especially in these moments in which we have faced strong challenges and different problems as humanity.”

The presenter has already shared some images on her Instagram account where she is seen preparing for action. On this new version of Caso Cerrado, the production will be in charge of Cinemat and Jose Vicente Scheuren, who had previously been part of three other installments of the program.

What are some of the changes?

Dra Polo is exposed by Karina Banda
Instagram: Ana Maria Polo

As expected, several aspects of the show will change but they have already made it clear that the essence of the program will remain the same. MDZ revealed that the recording studio will be much more spacious and it will have more attractive decor. The show will also introduce new segments and updated content.

When can we see Dr. Polo again? Fans of the lawyer are impatient to know but they have not yet revealed the exact date of the new Caso Cerrado’s premiere. However, we do know how much Dr. Polo will earn for starting this new adventure.

How much money does Dra Ana María Polo earn per year?

Photo: Mezcaliente

Although Ana María Polo has expressed her interest in resuming the program as a way of offering quality educational content to new generations, she will also receive a generous financial reward for her work resolving conflicts on television.

For hosting the new version of Caso Cerrado, the lawyer will earn no less than $6 million a year!, according to El Mundo. Is everyone ready to see Dra Ana María Polo back on the small screen?

Etiquetas: , ,
Today
Related post
Regresar al Inicio
ADVERTISEMENT
Related Stories

How much money does Dr. Ana María Polo earn per year?
Simpson fin del mundo

‘The Simpsons’ predicts the end of the world
Dejan afuera del gimnasio a JLo y se le ve molesta

JLo caught looking upset as she waited outside a gym
El policía Joshua Anthony Gallardo fue detenido por sus propios compañero en El Paso, Texas, acusado de golpear y ahorcar a su novia tras salir de un bar.

Drunk El Paso cop Joshua Gallardo arrested for punching and choking his girlfriend

McDonald’s must pay Florida family $800k after 4-year-old was burned by McNuggets