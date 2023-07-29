How much money does Dr. Ana María Polo earn per year?

Ana María Polo achieved success with Caso Cerrado and now returns to Telemundo.

After two years, many Hispanics’ favorite show is back.

How much money does Dra Ana María Polo earn per year?

It took two years for Dr. Polo to return to television. Though she never really left, and episodes of the popular show Caso Cerrado have never stopped airing. With this news, the charismatic lawyer is once again trending and now many of her fans are curious to know how much money Dr. Polo earns in a year.

Without a doubt, Ana María Polo achieved success thanks to Caso Cerrado and now she returns to the Telemundo studios after two years to resume her popular program which has been updated for a fresh start.

Back on TV

Ana María Polo will shine again in front of the Telemundo cameras and has already said that she’s really happy about it. «I feel very excited to start this next stage of Caso Cerrado,” the famous presenter commented on the project that she is taking up again.

«Besides feeling a deep gratitude to the audience who has followed me for all these years, I also feel a great commitment to continue providing empathetic, relevant and human content to the new generations,” added the beloved lawyer.