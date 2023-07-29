How much money does Dr. Ana María Polo earn per year?
It took two years for Dr. Polo to return to television. Though she never really left, and episodes of the popular show Caso Cerrado have never stopped airing. With this news, the charismatic lawyer is once again trending and now many of her fans are curious to know how much money Dr. Polo earns in a year.
Without a doubt, Ana María Polo achieved success thanks to Caso Cerrado and now she returns to the Telemundo studios after two years to resume her popular program which has been updated for a fresh start.
Back on TV
Ana María Polo will shine again in front of the Telemundo cameras and has already said that she’s really happy about it. «I feel very excited to start this next stage of Caso Cerrado,” the famous presenter commented on the project that she is taking up again.
«Besides feeling a deep gratitude to the audience who has followed me for all these years, I also feel a great commitment to continue providing empathetic, relevant and human content to the new generations,” added the beloved lawyer.
What will the new Caso Cerrado be like?
For Dr. Polo, the objective of the new program is to offer «Hispanics around the world a concept of justice that includes different themes, especially in these moments in which we have faced strong challenges and different problems as humanity.”
The presenter has already shared some images on her Instagram account where she is seen preparing for action. On this new version of Caso Cerrado, the production will be in charge of Cinemat and Jose Vicente Scheuren, who had previously been part of three other installments of the program.
What are some of the changes?
As expected, several aspects of the show will change but they have already made it clear that the essence of the program will remain the same. MDZ revealed that the recording studio will be much more spacious and it will have more attractive decor. The show will also introduce new segments and updated content.
When can we see Dr. Polo again? Fans of the lawyer are impatient to know but they have not yet revealed the exact date of the new Caso Cerrado’s premiere. However, we do know how much Dr. Polo will earn for starting this new adventure.
How much money does Dra Ana María Polo earn per year?
Although Ana María Polo has expressed her interest in resuming the program as a way of offering quality educational content to new generations, she will also receive a generous financial reward for her work resolving conflicts on television.
For hosting the new version of Caso Cerrado, the lawyer will earn no less than $6 million a year!, according to El Mundo. Is everyone ready to see Dra Ana María Polo back on the small screen?