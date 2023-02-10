One of Lionel Messi’s biggest scandals happened off the field.

How did the Argentine player avoid going to jail?

Find out how much he owed the Spanish Treasury.

How much did Lionel Messi owe the Spanish Treasury? The Argentine soccer player is one of the biggest stars in the sport. He recently helped his team win the World Cup in Qatar.

According to Spanish tax authorities, Lionel Messi’s problems with the Treasury began in 2005, when the Argentine was just 17 years old and his career was taking off with the Barcelona club. He signed a contract for more than $500 million in 2017. But, how much did Messi have to pay the Spanish Treasury? Find out all the details!

Messi’s debt to the Spanish Treasury: The beginnings

In 2005, Lionel Messi’s career was taking off both on the Argentine national team and with the Barcelona club. Behind the scenes, the most important brands in the world tried to sign the player to represent them. This created a conflict because he was not yet of legal age so his tax obligations were subject to the decisions of his representative, who in this case was his father.

In that same year, Messi signed a contract ceding all rights to his image to a company based in Belize. However, this is what started Messi’s problems with the Spanish Treasury, since his mother ceded the rights to other companies in countries such as the United Kingdom, Switzerland and Uruguay, where the tax laws did not allow for double taxation.