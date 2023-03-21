How many letters has El Chapo Guzmán’s mother sent to AMLO?

El Chapo Guzmán’s mother has been writing to the president of Mexico.

María Consuelo Loera Pérez continues to fight for her son.

It’s said that AMLO doesn’t want to repatriate the drug trafficker. EL CHAPO’S MOTHER WRITES TO AMLO! Mrs. María Consuelo Loera Pérez seems to be focused on getting through to the president of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador. According to journalist Raymundo Riva Palacio, the mother of Joaquín Guzmán Loera, better known as ‘El Chapo’, won’t accept her son’s sentence. It’s not the first time that communication between the drug trafficker’s mother and AMLO has been reported, which is why it was speculated that the Mexican president is fighting to bring Guzmán Loera back. At the moment, both El Chapo and his wife, Emma Coronel are in jail in the US. EL CHAPO GUZMÁN’S MOTHER SEEKS HELP FROM AMLO In a surprising discovery, journalist Raymundo Riva Palacio reported that. María Consuelo Loera Pérez is in communication with the president of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, better known as AMLO. How many letters have been exchanged? “The name of Joaquín el Chapo Guzmán doesn’t stop being in the public and private conversation of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador. Nor does he want to repatriate him,” revealed Riva Palacio. According to El Financiero, AMLO doesn’t want to repatriate Joaquín Guzmán Loera to Mexico to serve his sentence in his home country.

What doe the letters say? It’s reported that two of the letters have reached the Mexican president. In the second letter, El Chapo’s mother referred to AMLO as a “brother of Christ” and asked for his support regarding her son’s legal battles in the US. “The second letter that the Presidency hand-delivered to him referred to a previous one, which it is not known how it came into the hands of López Obrador, who she addressed as “dear brother of Christ” and asked him to continue supporting her,” said journalist Riva Palacio in his column.

Special attention for the drug trafficker’s mother? “The letter is full of revelations. The most important is that, as a result of the first letter, the President had appointed three Secretaries of State and the Attorney General to attend to the request of Mrs. María Consuelo Loera Pérez,” revealed the journalist, according to El Financiero. Although it is known that there was an order by the presidency on the appointment of personnel to attend to María Consuelo Loera Pérez, it’s not known if the process was followed and what response she obtained from the secretaries of state. At the moment, no further details have come to light publicly.

A third letter? Finally, it was revealed that there is a third letter that El Chapo’s mother wrote but, on that occasion, it was not delivered to the president. Instead, it ended up at the Mexican Embassy in the United States. She requested a review of Joaquín Guzmán Loera’s case. “This third letter was not given directly to López Obrador, but was sent by email to the Mexican embassy in Washington, from where it was forwarded to the Foreign Ministry,” the journalist revealed to El Financiero.