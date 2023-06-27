Singer Ricky Martin has a large family.

His family is the most important thing in his life.

So how many children does Ricky Martin have?

How many children does Ricky Martin have? Many fans around the world are asking this question as the 51-year-old singer is very private about his family life and has tried to keep his sons out of the public eye.

The Livin’ La Vida Loca singer has four children. Their names are: Valentino, Matteo, Lucía and Renn.

Twins Valentino and Matteo are Ricky Martin’s oldest sons

Valentino and Matteo Puerto Rican singer Ricky Martin’s two oldest children. The twins were born on August 5, 2008 through a surrogate.

The twins are the singer’s only children before his marriage to the Syrian-born plastic artist Jwan Yosef. The two were married in 2017. Currently, Valentino and Matteo are 14 years old.