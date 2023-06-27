How many children does Ricky Martin have?
Singer Ricky Martin has a large family. His family is the most important thing in his life. So how many children does Ricky Martin have?
- Singer Ricky Martin has a large family.
- His family is the most important thing in his life.
- So how many children does Ricky Martin have?
How many children does Ricky Martin have? Many fans around the world are asking this question as the 51-year-old singer is very private about his family life and has tried to keep his sons out of the public eye.
The Livin’ La Vida Loca singer has four children. Their names are: Valentino, Matteo, Lucía and Renn.
Twins Valentino and Matteo are Ricky Martin’s oldest sons
Valentino and Matteo Puerto Rican singer Ricky Martin’s two oldest children. The twins were born on August 5, 2008 through a surrogate.
The twins are the singer’s only children before his marriage to the Syrian-born plastic artist Jwan Yosef. The two were married in 2017. Currently, Valentino and Matteo are 14 years old.
Lucía is the singer’s daughter
After marrying Jwan Yosef, Ricky Martin and his husband made the decision to enlarge their family with the arrival of their first daughter Lucía, who was born on December 24, 2018.
Lucía and her father, Ricky, share a birthday. «Lucia Martin-Yosef, the light in my eyes, my inspiration, my motivation. You are the head of the house and we love that it is so. I love you with all my being,» the singer said on Instagram in 2021.
Renn is the couple’s youngest child
Renn is the youngest son of Ricky Martin and Jwan Yosef. The couple welcomed their fourth child in October 2019.
«Our son Renn Martin-Yosef has been born,» Martin share on Instagram, where he posted a photo on October 29, 2019 that showed him with his youngest child in his arms.
Ricky Martin and Jwan Yosef are happily married
Ricky Martin and Jwan Yosef were married in a very intimate ceremony that took place in 2017. To date, Martin has been very private about that chapter of his life and has not provided details about the day he swore eternal love to Yosef.
Currently, the couple and their children reside in Los Angeles, California. However, they frequently travel to Puerto Rico to spend some time with their family and enjoy the Caribbean with Martin’s family, who reside on the island.