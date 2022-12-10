Édgar Valdez Villarreal raised many suspicions last week.

La Barbie “took” El Chapo’s dream.

Joaquín Guzmán Loera deeply longed for it.

On Monday, November 28, it was reported that drug trafficker Édgar Valdez Villarreal, alias ‘La Barbie’, was no longer listed as being an inmate of the US Federal Bureau of Prisons, which raised suspicions he’d been released.

Mexican and US authorities came out to deny those rumors. Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard stated that he had no information about a release, only that he knew that La Barbie was detained in the United States.

Was La Barbie released?

According to La Opinion, Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard Casaubon reported that the United States embassy in Mexico confirmed that La Barbie, considered one of the most bloodthirsty drug traffickers in recent times, is indeed in custody of the US authorities.