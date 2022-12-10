How ‘La Barbie’ stole El Chapo Guzmán’s dream
Édgar Valdez Villarreal raised many suspicions last week. La Barbie "took" El Chapo's dream. Joaquín Guzmán Loera deeply longed for it.
On Monday, November 28, it was reported that drug trafficker Édgar Valdez Villarreal, alias ‘La Barbie’, was no longer listed as being an inmate of the US Federal Bureau of Prisons, which raised suspicions he’d been released.
Mexican and US authorities came out to deny those rumors. Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard stated that he had no information about a release, only that he knew that La Barbie was detained in the United States.
Was La Barbie released?
According to La Opinion, Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard Casaubon reported that the United States embassy in Mexico confirmed that La Barbie, considered one of the most bloodthirsty drug traffickers in recent times, is indeed in custody of the US authorities.
According to La Opinion, Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard Casaubon reported that the United States embassy in Mexico confirmed that La Barbie, considered one of the most bloodthirsty drug traffickers in recent times, is indeed in custody of the US authorities.
La Barbie is ahead of El Chapo
Édgar Valdez Villarreal gave his first interview in front of cameras in 2010 after being detained by the Mexican authorities. In that interview, they asked him if it was true that he had filmed a movie of his life.
According to MVS Noticias, the drug dealer said he had. However, he refused to give the names of those involved in the production. Some time later, a rumor began to circulate hat a feature film called The Chronicles of a Drug Trafficker, which supposedly told the story of Valdez Villarreal’s life, was on YouTube.
The dream La Barbie took from El Chapo
La Barbie fulfilled a dream Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán never achieved. In 2015, he contacted actress Kate del Castillo and the actor Sean Penn to start filming the filming, however, it never came to fruition.
After Mexican and US authorities intercepted the messages El Chapo exchanged with Kate del Castillo to schedule a meeting, he was captured for the third time and actor Sean Penn was no longer involved.
Where is La Barbie now?
It was recently reported that Édgar Valdez was no longer listed in the records of the United States Federal Bureau of Prisons. Their website said that he was no longer being held in a US federal prison, however it could be a misunderstanding.
According to López-Dóriga, the strongest theory is that La Barbie reached an agreement with the US authorities to be a cooperating witness. In this way La Barbie could have achieved another of El Chapo’s dreams… freedom.