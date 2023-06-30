How did beloved host Talina Fernández die?

How did popular host Talina Fernández die?

She was recently rushed to the hospital.

The beloved personality was diagnosed with a serious illness. How did Talina Fernández die? On Wednesday, June 28, beloved Mexican host Catalina María del Sagrado Corazón Fernández-Veró Vela, better known as Talina Fernández, passed away after being hospitalized. She was 78. Just a few hours prior to her death, her son Coco Levy had informed the media that she had been admitted to the hospital in Mexico City and was in serious condition. Talina Fernández was hospitalized In recent days, the «Lady of the Good Sayings» had been experiencing complications related to leukemia, which led to her being admitted to the intensive care unit. Despite her valiant fight, she unfortunately succumbed to this disease. «I have been in poor health. I’m with several different doctors and they don’t get it right. I’m very weak, I don’t want to go out, or get up, or anything… I’m like watered down,» the Mexican host told the press a few days ago. She expressed her confusion regarding the cause of her discomfort, which ultimately led to her death.

How did Talina Fernández die? Talina Fernández, mother of Coco and Mariana Levy, passed away at the age of 78 after battling leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome. She was rushed to the hospital on June 28, and the news of her death was confirmed by her son Coco, according to El Heraldo de Mexico. Coco shared that his mother had been admitted to the intensive care unit during the final days of her life. It was revealed by close acquaintances that, despite her health challenges, she expressed her desire to continue working, showcasing her unwavering dedication and passion for her craft.

The sad news is confirmed Coco Levy, clarified that Talina had been diagnosed with myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS), which are a group of disorders characterized by abnormal blood-producing cells in the bone marrow. MDS is considered a form of cancer. Following the news of her passing, Coco Levy shared a heartfelt message: «My mother’s journey was always one of love, and she departed surrounded by everyone who loves her. She is finally free from pain, embraced by the love of those who cherish her. She left this world with a smile.» These words reflect the deep love and admiration he had for his mother and the bittersweet relief that she is now at peace.

Bidding farewell to the beloved host Condolences poured in on social media as news of Talina Fernández’s passing spread. Adela Micha, a fellow host, took to Twitter to express her grief, saying: «My dear Talina Fernández has passed away, a woman who always deeply loved her work and devoted herself to her audience with every fiber of her being. The lady of eloquent speech, the lady with a noble heart. Rest in peace. I send my condolences and hugs to her family.» Singer and actress Lucero also shared her heartfelt condolences, stating, «How deeply I feel your departure, my beloved Talina Fernández! A woman who was always funny, intelligent, prepared, and beautiful. A charming lady, the epitome of eloquence and goodness. May you rest in peace, finally embracing your daughter as you had dreamed. My condolences to your family and friends. May the place you are going to be filled with light, while here we continue to applaud you and remember you always.»