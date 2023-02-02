Did they autopsy the famous Mexican Germán Valdés Tin-Tan?

How did Tin-Tan die?

Questions grow around Germán Valdés’ death.

He was a renowned Mexican actor, singer and comedian.

This year will mark the 50th anniversary of a tragic death that devastated Mexico, and all of show business. However, there are still questions to be answered: How did Tin-Tan die?

Fama magazine points out that Germán Valdés, better known in show business as Tin-Tan, was one of the biggest stars of the Golden Age of Mexican cinema, and his great films made him one of the most famous and popular personalities in Mexico.

How did Tin-Tan die?

Thanks to his popularity and incredible talent, Tin-Tan became an audience favorite. Germán Genaro Teodoro Gómez Valdés y Castillo was born in Mexico City in 1915 and began working from a very young age in comedy, music and acting.

However, on June 29, 1973, his unique grace vanished after Tin-Tan’s death was confirmed. Following the news, millions of fans, industry peers, and family members mourned his death.