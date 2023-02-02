Did they autopsy the famous Mexican Germán Valdés Tin-Tan?

How did popular Mexican star Germán Valdés, better known as Tin-Tan, die?
How did Tin-Tan die? Questions grow around Germán Valdés' death. He was a renowned Mexican actor, singer and comedian.
- How did Tin-Tan die?
- Questions grow around Germán Valdés’ death.
- He was a renowned Mexican actor, singer and comedian.
This year will mark the 50th anniversary of a tragic death that devastated Mexico, and all of show business. However, there are still questions to be answered: How did Tin-Tan die?
Fama magazine points out that Germán Valdés, better known in show business as Tin-Tan, was one of the biggest stars of the Golden Age of Mexican cinema, and his great films made him one of the most famous and popular personalities in Mexico.
How did Tin-Tan die?
Thanks to his popularity and incredible talent, Tin-Tan became an audience favorite. Germán Genaro Teodoro Gómez Valdés y Castillo was born in Mexico City in 1915 and began working from a very young age in comedy, music and acting.
However, on June 29, 1973, his unique grace vanished after Tin-Tan’s death was confirmed. Following the news, millions of fans, industry peers, and family members mourned his death.
There is no public record that Tin-Tan underwent an autopsy
To this day, there are still questions to be answered about what really happened regarding Germán Valdés’ death, since it was a shock for many. Now, some are curious about the case and fans are seeking more information.
There is no public record that Mexican Germán Valdés underwent any kind of autopsy or forensic examination to determine exactly what caused his death.
The actor suffered from hepatitis and was diagnosed with terminal pancreatic cancer
El Heraldo de México reported that some time later, it was learned that the actor had suffered from hepatitis for many years and was later diagnosed with terminal pancreatic cancer. However, according to his family, Germán died without knowing he had cancer.
Being sick with hepatitis, they did not want to upset him more and he was receiving his treatment peacefully His family and close friends told this to various media at the time.
Did Germán Valdés die with financial problems?
To conclude, the actor’s last wife, Rosalía Julián, pointed out that Tin-Tan spent his last days happily, without worrying about his financial problems though there were rumors that “he had run out of money”.
On the other hand, it was reported that Rosalía and her children only got 40,000 pesos from his life insurance from the Asociación Nacional de Actores (ANDA) , since the actor had spent all of his money treating his illnesses, according El Heraldo de México.