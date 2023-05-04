How did ‘Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell’ (DADT) affect the LGBTQIA+ community?

The Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell policy went into effect during the Clinton administration.

It was meant to allow members of the LGBTQIA+ community to serve in the US military.

What was its effect?

In 1993, then-President Bill Clinton signed the ‘Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell’ policy into law, which ended the ban on gay people serving in the US military, a measure that had been in effect since the end of the second World War. The law represented the end of an era but wasn’t an adequate solution.

The policy prohibited people from being open about their sexual orientation. For some, this represented progress, but for others it meant the beginning of an era of discrimination in which the LGBTQIA+ community lived in fear of being targeted or retaliated against within the military. Learn more about this law and why it was terminated in 2011.

What is ‘Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell’?

‘Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell” was a policy that was in effect in the United States military from 1993 to 2011. The policy prohibited military personnel from discriminating against or harassing gay or bisexual service members, while at the same time prohibiting those who were openly gay or bisexual from serving in the military.

Under the policy, military personnel were not allowed to ask about a service member’s sexual orientation and service members, in turn, could not reveal their sexual orientation. In other words, the participation of the LGBTQIA+ community in the army was not prohibited, but openness to diversity was not promoted either.