The Mexican comedian passed away on Monday, January 23

How did Polo Polo die?

The popular entertainer died at the age of 78.

After news that iconic Mexican comedian Polo Polo died, fans wondered what caused his death. His passing took his fans and people in the media by surprise and now they are in mourning.

Leopoldo Roberto García Peláez Benitez, better known as Polo Polo, was a comedian who made audiences laugh for decades. His humor was controversial due to sometimes off-color topics of his jokes.

Polo Polo dies at 78

Polo Polo, also called the ‘master of comedy’ died on Monday, January 23, according to Ventaneando. While they celebrated his 27th anniversary, presenter Paty Chapoy reported the sad news to viewers.

Polo Polo’s death was confirmed by Paul García, one of the comedian’s sons, who phoned in to the TV show. García said that Polo Polo passed away early in the morning of Monday the 23rd.