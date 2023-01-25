How did comedian Polo Polo die? (VIDEO)
The Mexican comedian passed away on Monday, January 23. How did Polo Polo die? The popular entertainer died at the age of 78.
- The Mexican comedian passed away on Monday, January 23
- How did Polo Polo die?
- The popular entertainer died at the age of 78.
After news that iconic Mexican comedian Polo Polo died, fans wondered what caused his death. His passing took his fans and people in the media by surprise and now they are in mourning.
Leopoldo Roberto García Peláez Benitez, better known as Polo Polo, was a comedian who made audiences laugh for decades. His humor was controversial due to sometimes off-color topics of his jokes.
Polo Polo dies at 78
Polo Polo, also called the ‘master of comedy’ died on Monday, January 23, according to Ventaneando. While they celebrated his 27th anniversary, presenter Paty Chapoy reported the sad news to viewers.
Polo Polo’s death was confirmed by Paul García, one of the comedian’s sons, who phoned in to the TV show. García said that Polo Polo passed away early in the morning of Monday the 23rd.
Polo Polo retired after his goodbye tour
The comedian retired from the stage in 2016 without an explanation, causing his fans to begin to speculate about Polo Polo’s motives. He not only stopped performing, but also kept a low profile online.
The rumor quickly spread that the main reason why Polo Polo retired was due to illness. It was rumored for a long time that the Mexican comedian was dealing with Alzheimer’s, so he chose to end his career.
Mourning the comedian’s death
After the news of Mexican comedian Polo Polo’s death began to spread, people offered their condolences. Several Mexican comedians dedicated words to the man who inspired them.
“The king is dead, the world has become a less graceful place with less magic. No one will ever match the master Polo Polo RIP,” tweeted Mexican comedian Franco Escamilla.
How did Polo Polo die?
During the phone call with Ventaneando, the comedian’s son Paul García explained how Polo Polo died. While people suspected he had Alzheimer’s, he was really suffering from vascular dementia.
Therefore, after retiring from the stage, Polo Polo refused to be admitted to a care home. Instead, he preferred to spend his final years with his family. García reported that his father died of natural causes. “He finally passed away at quarter past five in the morning… he stopped breathing.” To watch the video CLICK HERE.