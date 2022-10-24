Arsenio Puro’s cause of death is revealed.

The magician collapsed on stage.

Fans mourn his loss.

There have been lingering questions about the death of popular Spanish magician and comedian, Arsonio Puro. Since his sudden death, new details have come to light that answer the question: How did Arsenio Puro die?

According to El Financiero, Arsenio Puro was in the middle one of his popular magic shows in the Houdini Room in Madrid. He suddenly collapsed on stage, initially amusing the audience who thought it was part of his act.

The beloved Spanish magician and comedian Arsenio Puro dies

Sadly, this was not one of his peculiar pranks. After remaining on the ground for several minutes, people began realizing something wasn’t right. His team became alarmed.

It was the staff who realized that there was something wrong with Arsenio and they asked two cops for help. They tried to revive him as he was still breathing. Shortly after he was taken to a hospital, where his death was confirmed at the age of 46.