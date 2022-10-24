How did magician Arsenio Puro die?
There have been lingering questions about the death of popular Spanish magician and comedian, Arsonio Puro. Since his sudden death, new details have come to light that answer the question: How did Arsenio Puro die?
According to El Financiero, Arsenio Puro was in the middle one of his popular magic shows in the Houdini Room in Madrid. He suddenly collapsed on stage, initially amusing the audience who thought it was part of his act.
Sadly, this was not one of his peculiar pranks. After remaining on the ground for several minutes, people began realizing something wasn’t right. His team became alarmed.
It was the staff who realized that there was something wrong with Arsenio and they asked two cops for help. They tried to revive him as he was still breathing. Shortly after he was taken to a hospital, where his death was confirmed at the age of 46.
According to El comercio it has been reported that Arsenio Puro died of a heart attack. Some of those close to him said that he had been having chest pains for a little over a week.
Likewise, according to local media reports, the semifinalist of the fourth season of the Spanish reality show Got Talent in 2019, who began as a waiter in the same venue, had paused a few times during the show before he collapsed. He was lying face up near his dressing room door after he collapsed.
Arsenio Puro had been performing at the venue where he died for over 25 years
The audience, who could only see his legs, laughed as though it was part of the show, although the staff who knew the act realized that this was not the case and it was a real emergency, according to El Financiero.
Arsenio Puro, without a doubt, was one of the most beloved magicians on the circuit. He worked for 25 years in the club where he died. He passed away on October 15, sometime after 9:30 p.m. according to Perfil.