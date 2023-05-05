How did Anthony Bourdain die?
How did Anthony Bourdain die? The celebrity chef was one of the most important figures in the gastronomic world as a critic and television personality. During his lifetime, Bourdain enjoyed great international fame and he passed away at the peak of his career. His tragic suicide shocked his the world.
Anthony Bourdain’s career began when he was just a teenager. He discovered different culinary flavors while on vacation and this motivated him to study at different culinary schools throughout his life. He cultivated an impressive reputation as a chef, critic and media personality. Learn more about his life and legacy!
WHO WAS ANTHONY BOURDAIN?
Anthony Michael Bourdain was a chef, food critic, and personality from Manhattan. From a very young age, he discovered his passion for gastronomy, something that opened the doors for him to study at the most important culinary institutes in the world.
In the mid-1980s, long before he had established himself as executive chef at an exclusive restaurant, Bourdain decided to take on a new challenge as a food critic, submitting written pieces to New York newspapers. He eventually became a renowned critic throughout the world.
HIS EARLY LIFE
Anthony Michael Bourdain was born on June 25, 1956 in Manhattan into a family of French descent. His paternal grandparents emigrated to New York after the first World War and Anthony always maintained close contact with the culture and gastronomy of that country. On one of his trips he had the opportunity to try oysters for the first time and this inspired him to become a chef.
He received formal training at the Culinary Institute of America and graduated in 1978. Later, he worked as head chef in restaurants in New York until, in 1998, he became executive chef at the Brasserie Les Halles restaurant. At the same time, he developed a new passion in writing. For Bourdain, gastronomic exploration did not end with the preparation of food, it was necessary to describe its qualities, flavors and history, a task that he carried out by sharing his ideas in books and, over time, in appearances on television.
BOURDAIN’S MOST IMPORTANT ACHIEVEMENTS
Anthony Bourdain’s prestige, as a critic and chef, was also his passport to hosting his own TV show, combining his talents and passions. Bourdain joined the ranks of networks like the Travel Channel and CNN, where he hosted two programs, between 2005 and 2018.
In total, the renowned chef accumulated a total of six Emmy Award nominations, winning the award three times in the category of best international series; On a personal level, a year before his death he spoke out about sexual abuse in the restaurant industry, even going so far as to insinuate that director Quentin Tarantino had been an accomplice of Harvey Weinstein.
HOW DID ANTHONY BOURDAIN DIE?
On June 8, while filming an episode of his television series, Bourdain was reported missing by one of his colleagues. Later that day he was found dead by apparent suicide, hanging in a hotel in Kayserberg, France. The critic’s body showed no signs of violence, which made authorities thin, it was an impulsive act.
The toxicology test also showed no trace of illicit drugs or alcohol intoxication. His closest friends and family were completely shocked, maintaining that Bourdain had never shown any signs of depression or suicidal ideation. In 2021, a documentary honoring him was released, and in October 2022, an unauthorized biography of Anthony Bourdain, titled Down and Out in Paradise: The Life of Anthony Bourdain, was released.