It’s been almost 5 years since Anthony Bourdain died.

What were his most important achievements?

How did the popular chef die?

How did Anthony Bourdain die? The celebrity chef was one of the most important figures in the gastronomic world as a critic and television personality. During his lifetime, Bourdain enjoyed great international fame and he passed away at the peak of his career. His tragic suicide shocked his the world.

Anthony Bourdain’s career began when he was just a teenager. He discovered different culinary flavors while on vacation and this motivated him to study at different culinary schools throughout his life. He cultivated an impressive reputation as a chef, critic and media personality. Learn more about his life and legacy!

WHO WAS ANTHONY BOURDAIN?

Anthony Michael Bourdain was a chef, food critic, and personality from Manhattan. From a very young age, he discovered his passion for gastronomy, something that opened the doors for him to study at the most important culinary institutes in the world.

In the mid-1980s, long before he had established himself as executive chef at an exclusive restaurant, Bourdain decided to take on a new challenge as a food critic, submitting written pieces to New York newspapers. He eventually became a renowned critic throughout the world.