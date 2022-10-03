Chayanne’s son Lorenzo reveals how he makes a living!

Meet Lorenzo Figueoa, Chayanne’s son.

How the Puerto Rican’s son makes a living.

It is well known that the Puerto Rican singer Chayanne is one of the most beloved artists among Latin women and why not? However, Chayanne passed on that charisma, charm and talent to his son Lorenzo Figueroa. Chayanne's biggest success, on a personal level, is his beautiful family, which he has made together with his Venezuelan wife, Marilisa Maronesse. His 25-year-old son, Lorenzo, reappeared on social media and spoke exclusively to Al Rojo Vivo about his plans for the future. Chayanne's son talks about his new projects Chayanne and his wife have two beautiful children, Lorenzo and Isadora Sofía. Al Rojo Vivo reported that Lorenzo, has a degree in economics which he got during the pandemic. However, despite the harsh circumstances, he didn't sit idly by. In fact, he launched a fashion venture. Lorenzo spoke about where the whole idea came from and how it came to be: "It was a process, this happened about two years ago. I was just graduating from college and I wanted to do something. I wanted to do a project, plus two friends wanted to do this and that's how the clothing line Stamos Bien began," Lorenzo said.

Lorenzo Figueroa talks about his dad's support When Chayanne's son was asked about his father's reaction when he found out about Lorenzo's business idea, he said: "Well, the only thing he told me was, 'Do it, do it, it's your time to do it, you're young, do it one hundred percent, put it all in.'" "My dad will always give me advice because he's my dad (he says laughing), because he has been in the music industry for 44 years, he knows a lot about clothes, and he knows a lot about how to look good, and he gave me advice on what people would like. That's the type of advice he gave me and it has helped me a lot to start his clothing line," said Lorenzo Figueroa.

What does Lorenzo's sister do? While Lorenzo works in fashion, his sister, Isadora, is following in their father's footsteps in the music industry. "A lot of people ask me, 'Why aren't you a singer like your dad?', and I have a tin ear, I'm not deaf, I know I don't sing well," Chayanne's son told Al Rojo Vivo. People found the way in Puerto Rican singer's son expresses himself quite charming, and said that he has the same charisma as his father: "He speaks just like his father and is beautiful like him." "Super nice, not arrogant." "The same voice as his dad." "Everyone's brother, he speaks just like my husband @chayanne." (SEE VIDEO HERE).

Chayanne is nominated for aLatin Billboard Award Chayanne announced on social media that he will receive an award at the 2022 Latin Billboards in honor of his more than 30 year career in the music industry. He will receive the Icon Artist award. Hola magazine also announced that, in addition to receiving this award, the Lo Dejaría Todo singer will also perform at the gala that will take place in Miami on September 29. The Puerto Rican has become one of the most beloved artists in Latin America and a musical phenomenon.