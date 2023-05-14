Influencer HotSpanish tells the truth about El Pirata de Culiacán’s murder

HotSpanish reveals the truth about El Pirata de Culiacán’s murder.

Screenshots of his conversations are leaked.

HotSpanish seeks to end the rumors. The popular influencer known as HotSpanish is tired of the rumors, gossip and suspicions about El Pirata de Culiacán’s murder so he decided to make a video explaining exactly what happened to the young Mexican who was shot inside a bar in Mexico. Juan Luis Lagunas Rosales, better known as El Pirata de Culiacán, was shot at least 15 times by a high caliber firearm. He was only 17 years old when he was murdered on December 18, 2017 in a bar. The information circulating on social media suggests that it was a revenge for insulting a high-ranking drug lord in Mexico, according to El Heraldo de Mexico. HOW DID EL PRIATA DIE? Days after disrespecting Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes, alias El Mencho, he posted a video apologizing. However, people still believed his death was related to this incident. His death caused a commotion because he was very popular with young people. It is important to point the insults were directed at El Mencho, the leader of the Jalisco Nueva Generación Cartel (CJNG).

HOW DID HE AND HOTSPANISH MEET? HotSpanish decided to tell the truth about how he met El Pirata: “He sent me a message on Instagram stating that he had arrived in Guadalajara, asking me to give him my phone number.” He then explained that he had to go to that city to record a video and to sell some t-shirts. He says that before what happened to the teenager, he wanted to do meet with him but he didn’t feel up to it so he ignored him. He says that he didn’t record that day but the next day El Pirata insisted.

THEY COLLABORATED BEFORE HIS MURDER And then he said: “I dedicate myself to recording videos to entertain people, I had seen him two months before, he wanted to go for a drink.” At that time, he showed the images that he recorded with the teenager when he visited him in his hotel room. “I remember that El Pirata was broadcasting live, the girls were getting ready, we got ready, we asked for an Uber to get to the place. I was in no mood, I was hungry. There were about 10 of us. We arrived at the place, we entered, I settled in the chair, suddenly I turned to the front and listen… you feel like you are going to die.”

HE MANAGED TO HIDE He said that he jumped, hid, ran. “All this happened in less than a minute, the adrenaline rushed, I didn’t know anything, I didn’t even look at anything, you stay in a state of What happened? You stay scared, I hid, everyone was left lying on the floor, I was worried about what was happening.” He says that he was afraid to run. “Personally I was there for less than a minute, my instinct was to run, analyzing the situation, that El Pirata is the one who dies. It was more clear that they did not want to hurt us, because they would have, I didn’t know what he had said, I only met him twice and until then, I was in the wrong place with the wrong person.”