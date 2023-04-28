Tragedy strikes migrants as they pass through Mexico

A Honduran migrant who was traveling to the United States died in Mexico.

He was with a large group of people.

Melvin Saúl Chacón’s death has caused outrage among activists.

A Honduran man who was traveling with the migrant caravan called Viacrucis Migrante — a group of at least 3,500 people — died as they were passing through southern Mexico. His death unleashed protests among his peers who are demanding justice, according to CNN en Español and the EFE agency.

The migrants identified the deceased as Mevil Saúl Chacón Mendoza, who traveled some 26 miles since last Sunday. He was going from Tapachula, on the border with Guatemala, to the municipality of Huixtla. He reportedly died of a heart attack.

WHO WAS HE TRAVELING WITH?

The members of the caravan indicated that Chacón was traveling alone and joined the Viacrucis in Tapachula, which left last Sunday for the Basilica of Guadalupe in Mexico City. There, they are protesting the deaths caused by the Mexican immigration policy. Honduran migrant Esther Valencia asked for justice.

“It’s quite hard because we went out to give a better future to our families, our houses, and they do this to us. And the truth is quite hard, it hurts all of us, not only as catrachos (Hondurans), but as human beings because we all deserve respect,” Valencia told EFE.