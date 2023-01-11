Hitman were plotting to kill Ovidio Guzmán before his arrest in Culiacán
Ovidio Guzmán was going to be assassinated. Hitmen were plotting to kill El Chapo's son. This helped the Armed Forces make his arrest.
Hitmen were plotting to kill Ovidio Guzmán. New details have emerged after the arrest of Ovidio Guzmán, the son of the powerful drug kingpin Joaquín ‘El Chapo’ Guzmán. The drug trafficker’s capture has made headlines since chaos broke out in Mexico after El Ratón was put behind bars. There have been multiple casualties and drug blockades.
Now, new information has come to light about the arrest of the well-known Mexican kingpin. It has been reported that the capture of a group of hit men led authorities to the drug trafficker. Apparently, the criminals intended to assassinate El Chapo’s son, but they were apprehended first.
It is worth mentioning that Ovidio’s capture this week was an isolated nod to a drug war strategy that Mexico’s current administration has abandoned, rather than a sign that President Andrés Manuel López Obrador’s thinking has changed, experts say.
The arrest of El Chapo’s son in the stronghold of the Sinaloa cartel in Culiacán last Thursday cost at least 30 lives: 11 military and police officers and 19 suspected cartel gunmen who defended the capo. However, analysts predict it will have no impact on the flow of drugs into the United States.
Ovidio Guzmán’s assassination was ordered from Tijuana
According to the Mexican Attorney General’s Office (FGR), a hitman named Pablo Edwin Huerta Nuño, nicknamed ‘El Flaquito’, sent his men to kill El Ratón. Apparently he was a rival of Ovidio’s cartel, according to Univision.
El Flaquito sent five men from Tijuana to assassinate the capo, since he is from the organization led by the Arellano Félix brothers. However, the men were unsuccessful as they were arrested before getting to the son of the most famous drug trafficker in Mexico and the United States.
The criminal operation failed
The five hitmen arrived in Mexico City on October 15, 2021 and stayed in a hotel near where Guzmán was. It was even reported that they were closely watching him, since they had even taken photographs of him to send them to their boss in Tijuana.
Days later, members of the Mexico City Citizen Security Secretariat arrested the men who were about to assassinate Ovidio Guzmán. Then security officials were able to track down El Chapo's son. They organized the operation after having returned to Culiacán, Sinaloa.
Violence in Mexico
The operation took place on January 5, with a strong show of force including helicopter gunships, hundreds of troops and armored vehicles. This resulted in drug blockades on the roads and vehicles being set on fire.
The López Obrador administration benefits from Guzmán's detention in several ways. The arrest eases the military's humiliation after cartel hitmen forced them to release him in 2019. It may also assuage ill feelings after his administration severely limited US anti-drug cooperation two years ago, according to The Associated Press.