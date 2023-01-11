Hitman were plotting to kill Ovidio Guzmán before his arrest in Culiacán

Ovidio Guzmán was going to be assassinated.

Hitmen were plotting to kill Ovidio Guzmán. New details have emerged after the arrest of Ovidio Guzmán, the son of the powerful drug kingpin Joaquín ‘El Chapo’ Guzmán. The drug trafficker’s capture has made headlines since chaos broke out in Mexico after El Ratón was put behind bars. There have been multiple casualties and drug blockades.

Now, new information has come to light about the arrest of the well-known Mexican kingpin. It has been reported that the capture of a group of hit men led authorities to the drug trafficker. Apparently, the criminals intended to assassinate El Chapo’s son, but they were apprehended first.

It is worth mentioning that Ovidio’s capture this week was an isolated nod to a drug war strategy that Mexico’s current administration has abandoned, rather than a sign that President Andrés Manuel López Obrador’s thinking has changed, experts say.

The arrest of El Chapo’s son in the stronghold of the Sinaloa cartel in Culiacán last Thursday cost at least 30 lives: 11 military and police officers and 19 suspected cartel gunmen who defended the capo. However, analysts predict it will have no impact on the flow of drugs into the United States.