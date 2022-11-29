Fernando Chavez-Barron was the youngest victim in the Chesapeake Walmart shooting.

Six people were killed in the massacre.

Authorities reveal “chilling” details. Authorities have confirmed the names of the people killed in the shooting that occurred at a Chesapeake, Virginia Walmart. A young Hispanic man was among the victims. The shooter left a chilling “death note”. The 16-year-old Hispanic boy who was killed has been identified as Fernando Chavez-Barron. He was one of five people killed during the shooting in Chesapeake, Virginia on Tuesday night, according to The Sun. Fernando Chavez-Barron was the youngest victim of the Chesapeake Walmart shooter Local authorities said: “Following a vigil last night honoring the victims of the Walmart shooting, Chesapeake Police are releasing the name of the juvenile victim. It is with great sadness that we confirm 16-year-old Fernando Chavez-Barron of Chesapeake was the juvenile victim in this tragedy.” The remaining victims have been identified as Brian Pendleton, 38; Kellie Pyle; Lawrence Gamble, 43; Randy Blevins, 70, and Tyneka Johnson, 22. City officials revealed Friday that the Walmart manager accused of fatally shooting six of his colleagues left a chilling note at the scene.

“They laughed at me and said that I was like Jeffrey Dahmer” The Associated Press reported that Walmart manager who shot and killed six coworkers in Virginia left what he called a “death note” on his phone in which he apologized for what he said he was about to do and at the same time blamed others for making fun of him. The New York Post highlights what the attacker said before killing his colleagues: “They laughed at me and said that I was like Jeffrey Dahmer … Sorry everyone but I did not plan this I promise things just fell in place like I was led by the Satan,” Bing wrote before killing six of his colleagues in the break room at the start of his shift on Tuesday.

“My only wish would have been to start over from scratch” The names of people he mentioned in the note were blacked out. Bing maintained that he was “harassed by idiots of low intelligence and lack of wisdom” and that the theory that his phone had been hacked pushed him over the edge. “My only wish would have been to start over from scratch and that my parents would have paid closer attention to my social deficit,” he wrote. Bing died at the scene, apparently from a self-inflicted gunshot. Bing’s coworkers who survived the shooting said he stood out because of his hostility toward employees.

Virginia’s second shooting of the month One of them said Bing had apparently chosen the people he killed and re-shot some who had already been shot and appeared to be dead, said a person who was present when the shooting began. The shooting attack Tuesday night in Chesapeake was the second mass shooting in Virginia this month. Three soccer players from the University of Virginia were shot to death on a bus on November 13 as they were returning to school from a field trip. Two more students were injured. With information from The Associated Press, The Sun and The New York Post