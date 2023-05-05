Reyna Mendoza was killed in a head-on collision in North Carolina.

She and her children were on a trip to Walmart.

The family asks for support.

Tragedy and pain surprised the Mendozas out of nowhere. The family was shopping at a Walmart, like thousands of Hispanics in the United States, when death overtook them. A car crashed into their minivan, nearly killing five of its members. The accident was reported at 4:00 p.m. on Friday, April 21, on US 64 and the intersection with NC 18, in Gamewell, Caldwell County, authorities reported.

Initial investigations indicate that Reyna Mendoza, a 29-year-old Guatemalan, was traveling with her four children in an Oldsmobile Silhouette, when a Chevrolet Astro hit her head-on. The Latina mother was killed and her sons: Jhonny (12), Leonel (10), Osmar (7) and Eleazar (1), were injured. Deanna Lynn Ross, 41, who was driving the other vehicle was also killed.

According to North Carolina State Highway Patrol all the passengers were transferred to the hospital. Ross and Mendoza died from the multiple injuries they sustained, while the children were hospitalized. Deputies said a Chevrolet Astro pickup truck was traveling west on Highway 64. As it crossed the center line, it collided head-on with the Mendozas.

The tragedy for the Mendozas is just beginning. They do not have money to cover funeral expenses or to pay for all the medical treatment for the four children. “Currently, my nephews are hospitalized recovering, we ask for your help and support in the face of this tragedy in our family,” writes Mendoza’s sister-in-law.