ProPublica report shows police discriminated against Hispanic drivers.

Police in Westchester, NY pressured them into taking Breathalyzer tests.

Years of drunk driving convictions were based on tainted evidence.

WESTCHESTER, NY POLICE DISCRIMINATE AGAINST HISPANIC DRIVERS! Once again, the New York police find themselves in the eye of the hurricane after a report came out showing that Hispanic drivers may have been convicted of DWI based on tainted evidence.

A new ProPublica report revealed that several police officers misled investigators with tainted evidence, based on mistranslated DWI warnings that led to wrongful convictions. The cases are now being reviewed.

SPANISH SPEAKING DRIVERS WERE MISLED BY POLICE

Photo: Twitter

Police in Westchester, one of New York’s largest counties, have been contaminating evidence in in drunk driving cases. Although there had been several complaints, the Westchester District Attorney’s Office did not investigate the situation.

It was revealed that the authorities deceived Hispanic drivers with warnings that were poorly translated into Spanish, leading them to believe refusing a chemical alcohol test was admitting guilt.