Man called police over fries served at a McDonald’s and ended up being arrested on suspicion of murder

The suspect suddenly began to flee

Finally the police were able to arrest the man who was trying to escape

A man who called the services of emergency for the fries that were served to him in a McDonald’s ended up in arrest after police discovered he was wanted on suspicion of homicide. In body camera video worn by one of the officers who responded to the scene, the customer is seen just outside a McDonald’s. The incident took place in Kennesaw, Georgia, on August 8. (Filed As: Call The Police)

The man tried to quickly flee from the police

In the recording you can see that the policeman on camera approached while two other officers stood guard. After the officers hand him some documents for him to sign, the man, quite surprised, asks if he is being arrested, then begins to inch away from the officer, a few seconds later, the man began to run.

Quickly the cops start chasing him around the neighborhood. Before the video concludes, the man is seen lying on the ground and the officer with a gun asking him to put his hands up. (Filed As: Call Police)

What was the subject suspected of?

Police caught the suspect and tasered him before he was taken into custody. Kennesaw police reports added that the man was identified as 24-year-old Antoine Sims. He was wanted for missing a court date in 2018. He and two other people were charged with setting a car on fire with a woman’s body inside.

McDonald’s staff allegedly asked Antoine to leave the restaurant for abusing the staff.

The post His food was cold, he calls the police and ends up arrested! appeared first on WorldNOW.