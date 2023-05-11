Nebraska high-school athlete Hunter Palmer dies.

He collapsed during track practice.

“Heaven gained a great young man.” A Nebraska high school is in mourning after 18-year-old athlete Hunter Palmer died. He collapsed during track practice, just a days before graduating. The star athlete passed away doing what he loved the most, which was training for a competition. The athlete attended high school in Nebraska and was planning on attending Midland University in the fall. Athlete dies after collapsing during practice Wisner-Pilger High School senior Hunter Palmer, was an all-district football running back who also played basketball and ran track. He died hours after collapsing at a hospital in West Point. After the tragedy, the school issued a statement confirming the young man’s death: “It is with a very heavy heart that we can confirm that Hunter Palmer, senior at Wisner-Pilger Schools, has died,” the press release began.

Nebraska high school student Hunter Palmer dies They pointed out the importance of monitoring children who may have been affected by the news: “It is important for parents to check in on their children during this difficult time. Grief is very complicated and can affect each child differently.” The multi-sport athlete was planning to attend Midland University in Nebraska, which plays in the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics. He also loved wrestling and enjoyed playing golf and baseball, according to the New York Post.

People remember Hunter Palmer fondly According to his obituary, Palmer was a sociable young man: “He loved hanging out with friends, driving around, watching Netflix, lifting weights, singing, and drinking Dr. Pepper. His favorite teams were the Green Bay Packers and Clemson Tigers.” His last track and field event was last Thursday, where Palmer achieved his personal best in the high jump, winning the event. He also helped his team take home second place in the relay. His classmates bid him farewell over the weekend at school.

A last goodbye to Hunter Palmer Midland head football coach Jeff Jamrog offered his condolences in a statement shared on his Twitter account: “Heaven gained a great young man. Our hearts are heavy and we are all suffering with the pain of the loss of Hunter Palmer,” he wrote. “Our thoughts and prayers go out to the Palmer family, friends and the Wisner-Pilger community. Our staff really enjoyed recruiting Hunter. He was a dynamic young man who was an absolute pleasure to be around. Hunter was someone so special and will never be forgotten. Hunter is gone way too soon. May you rest in eternal peace Hunter. We miss you already,” he added.