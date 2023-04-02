The health benefits of drinking green tea

The health benefits of green tea are numerous.

It is a popular drink that is good for your physical and mental health.

Discover why you should drink green tea regularly.

Find out about all the benefits of drinking green tea. Tea is a popular beverage that is consumed by more than 159 million Americans each year. Fifteen percent of them claim to have a special preference for green tea and perhaps this is due its beneficial properties.

If you are a lover of natural drinks, you should know that green tea has numerous nutrients such as phosphorus, potassium, fluoride, calcium, iron and many more! Learn about four benefits of drinking green tea on a regular basis.

4. Green tea is good for brain health

One of the benefits of green tea that you may not have known about is that it improves concentration and focus. In addition, it contains caffeine which can improve your response to external stimuli without causing some of the negative effects of coffee, such as tachycardia.

There is plenty of scientific evidence showing that amino acids L-theanine help reduce anxiety and increase dopamine levels, which could improve your mood.