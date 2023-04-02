The health benefits of drinking green tea
The health benefits of green tea are numerous. It is good for your physical and mental health. Discover why you should drink green tea regularly.
Find out about all the benefits of drinking green tea. Tea is a popular beverage that is consumed by more than 159 million Americans each year. Fifteen percent of them claim to have a special preference for green tea and perhaps this is due its beneficial properties.
If you are a lover of natural drinks, you should know that green tea has numerous nutrients such as phosphorus, potassium, fluoride, calcium, iron and many more! Learn about four benefits of drinking green tea on a regular basis.
4. Green tea is good for brain health
One of the benefits of green tea that you may not have known about is that it improves concentration and focus. In addition, it contains caffeine which can improve your response to external stimuli without causing some of the negative effects of coffee, such as tachycardia.
There is plenty of scientific evidence showing that amino acids L-theanine help reduce anxiety and increase dopamine levels, which could improve your mood.
3. Green tea promotes fat burning
Are you on a diet? You can start enjoying the benefits of green tea and gradually drop some pounds if you drink it on a regular basis. It is no coincidence that most of the supplements used to lose weight contain green tea. It helps boost your metabolism and lose fat.
Green tea also contains caffeine, which gives you energy to exercise. This, along with a balanced diet, will help you to burn calories and lose a few pounds.
2. Green tea could reduce your cancer risk
Among the benefits of green tea is that it could reduce the risk of some types of cancer, such as colon cancer, prostate cancer, and breast cancer. This is mainly due to its antioxidents and nutrients.
Several scientific studies have shown that regular consumption of green tea reduces the risk of breast cancer by at least 20%. In other research with encouraging results, it has been observed that people who drink green tea are 42% less likely to suffer from colorectal cancer.
1. Green tea reduces the risk of Alzheimer’s
Do you have a history of Alzheimer’s or other neurodegenerative diseases in your family? Consider drinking more green tea, as compounds like catechin have been shown to be essential in slowing down brain aging.
As you can see, the benefits of green tea are enough to encourage you to incorporate it into your daily life as a healthy, affordable and flavorful option to start your mornings. Try it today!