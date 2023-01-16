A headless, handless Colombian woman washed ashore in Marbella.

A group of young people made the macabre discovery.

Her ex confessed to her murder. Headless Colombian woman washed ashore in Spain. Tragedies continue. In the first weeks of 2023, MundoNOW readers have learned about heartbreaking events that have taken place both nationally and internationally. There’s a wave of violence hitting different parts of the world. Now in Spain a macabre discovery was made by a group of young people at the beach. A dead woman washed ashore most shocking thing was the condition of her body. Headless, handless, Colombian woman was thrown into the sea in Spain A woman of Colombian origin was brutally murdered and thrown into the sea in Spain. Her ex-boyfriend has since confessed to the murder. Police confirmed the discovery of her body. On Sunday, January 8, a group of people who were enjoying a day on the beach of Cañas de Marbella, when they happened upon the Colombian woman’s body floating in the waves.

She was brutally mutilated by her ex The woman was found with had no head, no hands and she had been disemboweled. After the authorities went to the beach to remove the body, they confirmed she was originally from Colombia. They immediately began investigating to find out who could have perpetrated the heinous crime. The young woman was not alone in Spain, she was with her partner and he was immediately targeted by the authorities as the main suspect in the young woman’s murder.

The police confirmed that the decapitated woman was originally from Colombia “The first of them, the victim’s former romantic partner, as the alleged material perpetrator who has confessed his participation and the second one who allegedly transferred the former and the victim to the place where the homicide took place,” indicates a police report. They later reported that the young woman’s ex admitted to the macabre murder. “Given the evidence that directly incriminated him in the disappearance of the woman, the main suspect has acknowledged the crime at police headquarters before being brought to justice.” The report provided by the Spanish police ended, according to Momento 24.

The young woman’s ex admitted to having brutally murdered her It was reported that the police had received the report of the woman’s corpse washing ashore before receiving a missing persons report about her, according to El País. The woman and her alleged murderer had been dating for almost five months and she broke up with him at the end of 2022. It is said that this could have triggered the gruesome murder. Now the suspect is behind bars. We can’t show you the pictures of her body because of their graphic nature but you can see them here. (Discretion is advised)