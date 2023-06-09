Hawaii’s Kilauea volcano erupts (VIDEO)

Hawaii’s Kilauea volcano erupts.

Fountains of lava emerged from the crater.

The images are breathtaking. Is there an alert?

Hawaii’s Kilauea volcano erupts: For days, the Popocatepetl volcano in Mexico sparked terror among residents who feared an eruption, however nothing happened. Now the Kilauea volcano in Hawaii has erupted and the images are breathtaking… Is the public in danger?

El Economista reported on one of the world’s most active volcanos, which is drawing crowds of spectators with its impressive display.

The Kilauea volcano erupts

It all happened at around 4 a.m. local time in Hawaii when the Hawaiian Volcano Observatory detected a glow in the night cameras located around the Kilauea volcano, which indicated increased activity. Then an eruption was detected in the Halemaumau Crater.

The lava flows were captured in dynamic images as they traveled through fissures at the base that form the crater. The volcano isn’t a danger to the public at this time.