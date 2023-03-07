When the kids are in home, the sex is something to be careful with

Here we tell you about this and the connection with the kids age

Is important to have a sex life with your partner

Having sex with your spouse when the kids are in the house, or even the next room, can be tricky. But when you’re a parent, you just need to find a way, or you may end up sexually frustrated and with your marriage on the rocks. Sex is not all that a relationship is built on, but if you don’t nurture that part of it, you and your partner will end up feeling disconnected. Not good grounds for happily ever after. When your children are babies, it may take you a while to even want it, but when you’re ready, know that sex after childbirth can still be sexy.

Once you’re past the initial discomfort that body changes, hormone shifts and vaginal dryness can bring, you can ease into it without fear. Even if you co-sleep with your babies, you need to make the effort (yes, I know it’s an effort!) to get yourself in the mood for sex. But you need to have it! Remember sex is how you made your baby and that it’s fine to be a sexually active woman even when you are a mom. Ditch the guilt and while your little ones are babies, take advantage of the fact that they will have absolutely no idea that you are having sex in the room next door. And have as much of it as you are up for!

SEX DURING THE TODDLER STAGE

When you have toddlers, it´s time to make sure you have a lock on the door and that it works. Do your best to be quiet, as young kids can interpret grunts and groans as the signs of someone getting hurt. It can actually be rather arousing to have to have quiet sex. Play some mellow music if it makes you feel more at ease.

If despite your precautions your kids walk in on you while you are having sex, stay calm and remember you are probably more flustered than they are traumatized. Keep explanations simple such as “Mommy and Daddy hugging,” and shuttle them back to bed.