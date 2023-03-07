We bring you spicy information

Does female anal orgasm exist? Having experts and laypeople alike agree on whether female anal orgasm is possible may be more difficult than agreeing on the existence of the G-spot or vaginal orgams. Everyone seems to want these but they elude most of us. Female anal climax is even more difficult to attain because women don’t have a prostate that is stimulated during anal sex.

Defenders of the existence of female anal orgasm state that the anus is rife with nerve endings, which lead to the pudendal nerve and the pelvic nerve. These are found by penetrating deep in the anus, and are the same nerves stimulated by caressing the clitoris, vagina and cervix.

Women who engage in anal sex on a regular basis and are comfortable with it say that an anal climax is the best kind to have. If a climax in women is defined as having feelings of pleasure in the genital area, accompanied by muscle contractions, then the existence of anal orgasm is a subjective experience. One person may say she has orgasmed anally, while another one feeling the same physical sensation may not describe it as an actual orgasm.

Whether or not female anal orgasm is real or not, women can still climax during anal sex. To achieve the utmost pleasure during anal sex, the woman’s partner should manually stimulate her clitoris and vagina. This trifecta of pleasure—clitoris, vagina and anus—should guarantee a mindblowing orgasm. Have you ever had an anal orgasm? Please let us know in the comment section below!