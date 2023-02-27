Harvey Weinstein sentenced to 16 more years in prison for sexual assault

Harvey Weinstein is sentenced in sexual assault case.

The former film producer gets and additional 16 years in prison.

He was found guilty in December 2022. Former film producer Harvey Weinstein was sentenced in Los Angeles County Superior Court, two months after being found guilty of sexual assault in 2013. Weinstein is already serving a 23-year sentence in New York. The lawyers for the former film producer requested a new trial but the judge rejected the motion. Prosecutors in Los Angeles are still considering whether to retry Weinstein for charges that a jury couldn’t come to an agreement on. WEINSTEIN RECEIVES 16 MORE YEARS IN PRISON The Los Angeles County Superior Court sentenced former film producer Harvey Weinstein to 16 years in prison on Thursday after he was found guilty of three counts of rape and sexual assault of an Italian model, the EFE agency revealed. The incident occurred in 2013. He was found guilty by a jury in December 2022. Likewise, it was reported that the former film producer’s lawyers moved for a new trial but the judge rejected their motion.

How long will Weinstein spend in prison? The sentence is added to the more than 20 years Weinstein, 70, is currently serving for a similar crime in New York, furthering the downfall of the once-powerful movie mogul who became one of the biggest targets of the #MeToo movement, The Associated Press reported. Weinstein was tried for seven charges based on accusations by four women whose sexual assaults occurred between 2005 and 2013, all allegedly in Los Angeles hotel rooms, the EFE agency reported. After the sentence was announced, Weinstein and the victim gave statements.

What did the victim say? The victim testified before the judge about the pain she felt after being assaulted by Weinstein. “Before that night I was a very happy and confident woman. I valued myself and the relationship I had with God,” the woman identified as Jane Doe 1 said as she cried. “I was excited about my future. Everything changed after the defendant brutally assaulted me. There is no prison sentence long enough to undo the damage,” she continued.

What was Weinstein’s crime? In December, a jury found Weinstein guilty of one count of rape and two counts of sexual assault against the woman who, at the start of the trial in October, submitted a shocking statement recounting how the producer arrived uninvited at her hotel room, convinced her to let him in and assaulted her during a film festival, according to the AP. The defense argued during the trial that Weinstein had consensual sex with two of the women he was accused of sexually assaulting and that two others — including the one that led to this conviction — were completely fabricating the incidents, The Associated Press noted.