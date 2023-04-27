Singer, actor and activist Harry Belafonte dies.

He was one of the first Black actors to star in Hollywood films.

He was a tireless civil rights activist.

Harry Belafonte dies. The activist, who began his career as a groundbreaking actor and singer and became a civil rights icon, has passed away. He was 96 years old. Reports indicate that Belafonte died Tuesday of congestive heart failure at his New York home. He was accompanied by his wife Pamela, said Ken Sunshine of public relations firm Sunshine Sachs Morgan & Lylis.

The Associated Press noted that with his handsome face and a haunting, husky voice, Belafonte was one of the first Black artists to garner a large following in movies and sell a million records as a singer. Many still know him for his hit Banana Boat Song (Day-O).

Belafonte forged a lasting legacy after winding down his acting career in the 1960s and fulfilled his hero Paul Robeson’s decree that artists are “guardians of the truth.” Belafonte remains a model and the epitome of the celebrity activist. Few shared his commitment and none with his stature as a meeting point between Hollywood, Washington and the Civil Rights movement.

Belafonte not only participated in protest marches and benefit concerts, but also helped organize and receive support for them. He worked closely with his friend and contemporary, the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., often intervening on his behalf with both politicians and other artists and helping him financially, according to The Associated Press.