Mothers are always with us

Don’t forget that moms are also women

They also have the right to have a sex life Mother’s day celebrates our motherhood and what that role entails. Motherhood and our many other responsibilities take our time from an important aspect of our lives and our relationships that also deserves our attention and care: sex. As mothers, we tend to our many obligations and devote our time and energy making sure so many other lives are fulfilled. But, what about our own needs? As mothers, we tend to put our personal needs in the back burner and we neglect our bodies, minds, and souls. Usually, mothers get the conventional mother’s day gifts: brunch, day at the spa, pedicures, manicures, flowers, cute cards, perfumes, and so on. However, our sexuality must also be celebrated because it is an important part of our lives and of being mothers and women. Here some sex mother’s day gift ideas: Mothers also play Sex Toys: are a good way to explore your body, enhance masturbation, and intensify your sex relationship with your partner. Sex toys are available online for a more convenient and discreet shopping experience and in sex stores for instant gratification. Underwear: Underwear is a girl’s favorite item. But what about special underwear? Shop for crotchless, edible or vibrating underwear instead. Crotchless panties are sexy and very enticing. Edible underwear can be a tasty and sensual treat for you or for both you and your partner. Vibrating panties can give you an enhanced masturbation experience and can be controlled by you or by your partner and some allow for controlling the underwear remotely for a range of up to12 feet.

Equipment for sex Sex lubricants: If you suffer from vaginal dryness, sex may be uncomfortable and painful. Even if you have adequate lubrication, lubricants can increase your sensation, intensify your enjoyment, and lead to increased sexual pleasure and satisfaction for you and your partner. There are many types of lubricants (tingling, warming, cold, for anal sex). You can shop for specialty lubricants online, in sex stores, or find common ones in your local pharmacy. Illustrated sex book: Many mothers are too busy to read sex encyclopedias. Rather, illustrated sex books, such as The Sex Bible, among many others, are easy to browse, interesting to the eye, and you can reference them quickly and without having to read massive volumes of information to reap the benefits.

Fun and sex Couples retreat: There are multiple options when it comes to sex retreats, sex camps, and tantric workshops. Basically, a sex retreat is a vacation to explore and strengthen communication and intimacy through sex. Prices vary and the reasons why couples sign up for these retreats is to learn, make time for each other, and take the relationship to a higher level. Search online for available options. Sex DVDs: Imagery is a powerful tool during sex. Educational , erotica, and/or porn DVDs are a good way to learn new tricks, get aroused, and incorporate new techniques in the bedroom. Whether you watch them solo or with your partner, sex DVDs can spice up your sex life and take it to new heights of enjoyment.

Creativity Sex games: You play board games with your children. Why not incorporate games in the bedroom? Sex games are a fun way to add spark to your sex life. There are many games to choose from that you can buy on a sex store or online. Moreover, you can turn almost any board game you have into a sexy game. A visit to the doctor: Many women experience low libido after having children. Naturally, the demands of raising children put a strain in our bodies and minds, thus women may feel with lowered energy during the child rearing years. However, if you have experienced a significant decrease in your sexual arousal, this could be due to low levels of testosterone. According to Dr. Laura Berman, testosterone deficiency can present after giving birth and the symptoms may include low energy, low mood, a decrease in genital sensation, and low libido. Getting your testosterone levels checked by your physician and discussing testosterone replacement options if it is low will help you get your sex life back on track.

Options “I spent years without libido. I did not know what was wrong with me. I finally went to get my hormone levels checked and it turned out that my testosterone was depleted. After replacement therapy, I feel like my sexuality has awaken! I am aroused all the time and my sex drive is probably stronger than ever. I am so thankful I finally got that taken care of. Now I am enjoying sex again!” Juanita B., Fort Worth, TX Sex is fun, natural, and an important part of our lives. You can give yourself a sex-mother’s day gift or point your partner in the right direction. Put sex in your wish list for mother’s day, every other holiday, and every day.