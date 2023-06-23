Hamish Harding’s last words before going missing in the Titan sub (VIDEO)
Billionaire Hamish Harding's last words before going missing in the Titan sub. Debris from the submersible has been found on the ocean floor.
Billionaire Hamish Harding’s last words before going missing in the Titan sub. After extraordinary search efforts, the Titan submarine, which carried five passengers and disappeared last Sunday while attempting to reach the wreckage of the Titanic, has been found on the ocean floor.
This tragedy has captured global attention and continues to trend on social media. Recently, tycoon and explorer Hamish Harding’s last words before boarding the submersible have been revealed.
Hamish Harding is one of the unfortunate passengers who boarded the Titan last Sunday. He is a British businessman, pilot, explorer and space tourist who paid $250,000 to participate in this expedition. Now he is presumed dead.
This tragic incident has captured public attention because of its nightmarish implications. After extensive investigations, internet users have discovered the last words uttered by the tycoon, shedding light on the moments preceding what was intended to be an exciting adventure.
Hamish Harding’s heartbreaking statement
N.Mas shared a TikTok video revealing Hamish Harding’s last message. In a video, originally posted on Instagram, Harding expressed his pride in joining OceanGate on their mission to explore the depths of the ocean and witness the wreckage of the Titanic.
«I am proud to finally announce that I joined @oceangateexped for their RMS TITANIC Mission as a mission specialist on the sub going down to the Titanic. Due to the worst winter in Newfoundland in 40 years, this mission is likely to be the first and only manned mission to the Titanic in 2023,» Harding wrote.
Debris from the Titan was discovered on the ocean floor
Harding’s message concludes: «More expedition updates to follow IF the weather holds!» While it was acknowledged that the mission carried risks, previous successful voyages had instilled confidence in those participating.
Tragically, debris that has been confirmed to be from the Titan was discovered on Thursday morning not far from the Titanic and all five crew members are presumed to be dead. «On behalf of the United States Coast Guard and the entire unified command, I offer my deepest condolences to the families,” Rear Admiral John Mauger said in a news conference on Thursday.