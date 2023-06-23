Hamish Harding’s last words before going missing in the Titan sub (VIDEO)

Billionaire Hamish Harding’s last words before going missing in the Titan sub.

Debris from the submersible has been found on the ocean floor.

All of the passengers are presumed dead.

Billionaire Hamish Harding’s last words before going missing in the Titan sub. After extraordinary search efforts, the Titan submarine, which carried five passengers and disappeared last Sunday while attempting to reach the wreckage of the Titanic, has been found on the ocean floor.

This tragedy has captured global attention and continues to trend on social media. Recently, tycoon and explorer Hamish Harding’s last words before boarding the submersible have been revealed.

Billionaire Hamish Harding’s last words before disappearing

Hamish Harding is one of the unfortunate passengers who boarded the Titan last Sunday. He is a British businessman, pilot, explorer and space tourist who paid $250,000 to participate in this expedition. Now he is presumed dead.

This tragic incident has captured public attention because of its nightmarish implications. After extensive investigations, internet users have discovered the last words uttered by the tycoon, shedding light on the moments preceding what was intended to be an exciting adventure.