Did Diego Maradona come back from the dead?

Mysterious messages began appearing on his Facebook account.

A hacker took over his social media. Diego Armando Maradona was one of the biggest soccer stars in the world. The Argentine player died in 2020 but now he’s been «resurrected» as mysterious messages appear on his Facebook account. Fans met on social media to talk about the discovery and react to the messages on the Argentine star’s Facebook page. Some thought he’d come back from the dead. Hacker posts mysterious messages on Diego Maradona’s Facebook account A shocking message appeared on Diego Armando Maradona’s Facebook account. His followers were stunned and couldn’t believe it. «You do know that I faked my death, right?» the text reads. In just under an hour, the post quickly had almost 15,000 likes as well as a torrent of comments.

What really happened? The reality of the matter is that it is not the first time nor will it be the last time that these types of posts show up on celebrities’ social media accounts. Hackers are always trying to break in. After the first post on Facebook stating that he was not dead, the hacker continued to do his thing and wrote a couple more posts. Users stressed that it in very poor taste.

Users react to the hacker’s post The comment section of the post was divided into two camps. The first one was those who found the whole situation funny, saying that the Argentine star «dribbled death» and that they await his arrival on the Argentina team for the next World Cup. On the other hand, internet users also expressed their disapproval of the post, noting that people should respect the memory of one of the most mythical players on the Argentine National Team. «Great Diego!» some wrote.

Hacker continues his mischief After posting he’d faked his death, the hacker decided to post some jokes, pointing out in one of them that there is no Coke in heaven, only Pepsi. In addition to implying that there is only one brand of soda in heaven, he also attacked Cristiano Ronaldo in another post. Some claimed that the hacker could be Mexican because of the expressions he uses.