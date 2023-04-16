Gustavo Adolfo Infante has new information about Julián Figueroa’s death.

More details emerge.

What happened Maribel Guardia and Joan Sebastian’s son? After the sudden death of the Mexican actor and singer, different theories have emerged about what happened to him. In the face of the controversy, journalist Gustavo Adolfo Infante reveals more information about Julián Figueroa’s death. On Sunday, April 9, the Mexican show business world was plunged into mourning at the news that the son of late singer Joan Sebastian and soap opera actress Maribel Guardia had died. Gustavo Adolfo Infante has new information about Julián Figueroa’s death Just a few days after the tragedy, several theories have emerged about what really happened to the singer. Some believe that Maribel Guardia’s explanation of what happened may not be true. Mexican journalist Gustavo Adolfo Infante said on social media that he had first-hand knowledge of a new version of events, which sparked divided opinions among his fans and followers.

“With regret and sadness I am able to tell you that a new story has emerged” The live clip where the entertainment reporter gave details of this new story was shared in a Tiktok video that has gone around the world. It was shared by user @diana_laura_waldo. “It is with sorrow and sadness that I am able to tell you that a new story has emerged about Julián Figueroa’s death. It is a version of events that is different from what we had heard and seen. And now I’m going to talk about it,” he said.

“He began to feel bad, he had chest pain” “I am going to tell you, on Sunday afternoon Julián Figueroa began to feel bad, he had chest pain. According to what they tell me, he had been very sad and at six in the evening he told his wife: ‘I feel bad, my chest hurts, I’m going to lie down in the guest room,’” said the journalist. “He went into the guest room, went to bed and at around seven at night Imelda Garza went in and said: ‘My love, how are you doing? How do you feel?’ When she touched him he was cold, so she called 911 and at seven thirty-five an ambulance arrived.”

People immediately commented Finally, Gustavo Adolfo Infante reiterated that this new story meshed with what we already knew. However, only the late singer’s wife knows exactly what happened to him, since they were alone at the time. People commented: “Many things can be said, but only God knows what happened.” “The sun cannot be covered with a finger, the truth prevails, the boy is already resting in peace.”