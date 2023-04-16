Search

Press "Enter" to search and "ESC" to close.
Inicio » English » Today » Gustavo Adolfo Infante reveals new information about Julián Figueroa’s death

Gustavo Adolfo Infante reveals new information about Julián Figueroa’s death

By 
Suscríbete a Nuestro Boletín
Recibe por email las noticias más destacadas
  • Gustavo Adolfo Infante has new information about Julián Figueroa’s death.
  • More details emerge.
  • What happened Maribel Guardia and Joan Sebastian’s son?

After the sudden death of the Mexican actor and singer, different theories have emerged about what happened to him. In the face of the controversy, journalist Gustavo Adolfo Infante reveals more information about Julián Figueroa’s death.

On Sunday, April 9, the Mexican show business world was plunged into mourning at the news that the son of late singer Joan Sebastian and soap opera actress Maribel Guardia had died.

Gustavo Adolfo Infante has new information about Julián Figueroa’s death

Gustavo Adolfo Infante reveals a new version of the cause of death of Julián Figueroa
PHOTO: Tiktok video capture @diana_laura_walo

Just a few days after the tragedy, several theories have emerged about what really happened to the singer. Some believe that Maribel Guardia’s explanation of what happened may not be true.

Mexican journalist Gustavo Adolfo Infante said on social media that he had first-hand knowledge of a new version of events, which sparked divided opinions among his fans and followers.

“With regret and sadness I am able to tell you that a new story has emerged”

"It is with regret and sadness that I am able to tell you that a new version has emerged."
PHOTO: Tiktok video capture @diana_laura_walo

The live clip where the entertainment reporter gave details of this new story was shared in a Tiktok video that has gone around the world. It was shared by user @diana_laura_waldo.

“It is with sorrow and sadness that I am able to tell you that a new story has emerged about Julián Figueroa’s death. It is a version of events that is different from what we had heard and seen. And now I’m going to talk about it,” he said.

“He began to feel bad, he had chest pain”

The journalist noted: "He began to feel bad, he had chest pain"
PHOTO: Tiktok video capture @diana_laura_walo

“I am going to tell you, on Sunday afternoon Julián Figueroa began to feel bad, he had chest pain. According to what they tell me, he had been very sad and at six in the evening he told his wife: ‘I feel bad, my chest hurts, I’m going to lie down in the guest room,’” said the journalist.

“He went into the guest room, went to bed and at around seven at night Imelda Garza went in and said: ‘My love, how are you doing? How do you feel?’ When she touched him he was cold, so she called 911 and at seven thirty-five an ambulance arrived.”

People immediately commented

Users did not hesitate to comment: "God only knows what happened"
PHOTO: Tiktok video capture @diana_laura_walo

Finally, Gustavo Adolfo Infante reiterated that this new story meshed with what we already knew. However, only the late singer’s wife knows exactly what happened to him, since they were alone at the time.

People commented: “Many things can be said, but only God knows what happened.” “The sun cannot be covered with a finger, the truth prevails, the boy is already resting in peace.”

Etiquetas: , , ,
Today
Related post
Regresar al Inicio
ADVERTISEMENT
Related Stories

Gustavo Adolfo Infante reveals new information about Julián Figueroa’s death

Walmart pulls t-shirt with vulgar acronym (PHOTO)

Chronicle: Ramón Pérez is struck and killed by a police car in Georgia
Crónica Empleador indio latinas

Chronicle: Man arrested for sexually abusing his Latina employee

Donald Trump testifies for 7 hours in NY business fraud lawsuit