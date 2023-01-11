The Golden Globes 2023: Guillermo del Toro wins for best animated feature
A victory for Mexico at the 2023 Golden Globes. Guillermo del Toro wins the award for best animated feature for 'Pinocchio'. He faced stiff competition.
Guillermo del Toro wins the Golden Globe for best animated feature. The 2023 Golden Globes ceremony in Los Angeles began on Tuesday night with a humorous monologue by host, comedian Jerrod Carmichael. He made numerous references to the scandals that have shaken these awards.
One of the winners on this special night was Mexican director Guillermo del Toro, who won for best animated feature, thanks to his spectacular film Pinocchio that amazed everyone who saw it.
Host Jerrod Carmichael joked that last year’s Golden Globes were not broadcast because the Hollywood Foreign Press Association did not have any black members until George Floyd died, according to EFE.
The comedian added that when he was called to host the ceremony he had a “racial moral dilemma”, although he finally accepted. After his monologue, the award for best supporting actor was announced and it went to Ke Huy Quan for Everything Everywhere All at Once.
The night was dazzling for the Mexican director and all Hispanics’ nerves were frayed when they announced the nominees for best animated feature. Then they called out Guillermo del Toro’s name and he won for Pinocchio, which was recently released and was a huge success.
The Golden Globes announced his win on Twitter and congratulated him for this great achievement in 2023: "Our WINNER of the Golden Globe for Best Animated Film is @pinochomovie! Congratulations! #Golden balloons," reads the post.
Mexico wins
The Golden Globes celebrated their 80th year on Tuesday with a televised gala. Several Hollywood stars were there, after years of controversy when the Globes threatened to disappear, according to El Heraldo de México.
It is worth mentioning that the films Guillermo del Toro beat out were Inu-Oh, Marcel the Shell With Shoes On, Puss in Boots: The Last Wish and Red. However, Guillermo's talent stunned everyone who saw the stop-motion film.