A victory for Mexico at the 2023 Golden Globes.

Guillermo del Toro wins the award for best animated feature for Pinocchio.

He faced stiff competition.

Guillermo del Toro wins the Golden Globe for best animated feature. The 2023 Golden Globes ceremony in Los Angeles began on Tuesday night with a humorous monologue by host, comedian Jerrod Carmichael. He made numerous references to the scandals that have shaken these awards.

One of the winners on this special night was Mexican director Guillermo del Toro, who won for best animated feature, thanks to his spectacular film Pinocchio that amazed everyone who saw it.

Guillermo del Toro wins at the 2023 Golden Globes

Host Jerrod Carmichael joked that last year’s Golden Globes were not broadcast because the Hollywood Foreign Press Association did not have any black members until George Floyd died, according to EFE.

The comedian added that when he was called to host the ceremony he had a “racial moral dilemma”, although he finally accepted. After his monologue, the award for best supporting actor was announced and it went to Ke Huy Quan for Everything Everywhere All at Once.