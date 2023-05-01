Jealous boyfriend murders mother of five as she was leaving for work
Jealous boyfriend murders mother of five. Our Latino community in Georgia is in mourning after the tragic death of a Mexican mother of five. It is believed that her boyfriend committed the crime and then fled, according to Cobb County Police.
Yuridiana Villalobos got up very early last Tuesday morning to report to her 5 a.m. at a Wendy’s in Mableton, Georgia. She was in the kitchen preparing lunch for her boyfriend, who had also gotten up early that day, though apparently in a bad mood.
Police believe Guadalupe Hernandez, also a native of Mexico, woke up enraged about something. Everything indicates that he was jealous and they began to argue. Diana’s children heard yelling followed by a gunshot.
The little ones got up from their beds and went to look in the dining room and saw Hernandez standing there. He fled almost immediately, while the children tried to revive their mother. The police and paramedics came to the scene in a matter of minutes, but were unable to save her.
Guadalupe Hernandez may be on his way to Mexico
Investigators immediately began looking for Guadalupe to question him about what had happened. They believe it’s likely that he has left the state and may be heading back to Mexico through Texas.
Worst of all, according to the authorities, Guadalupe apparently has a variety of aliases. However, they hope that someone will be able to recognize him from his photographs and report him.
Diana’s friends remember her
Diana’s family has expressed their pain over her murder on social media. “We’re never going to forget you. You were a great friend, mother and companion. We spent great moments together. I trust that God will do justice,” said Abel Castañeda on Facebook.
“My heart is broken. Diana it was an honor to have you in our lives. You leave many beautiful memories in me and in my family… My beautiful godmother, I can’t believe it,” said Daniela González. “You were my girl for the last 18 years. We will never forget your smile with which you illuminated any place. This is how your Wendy’s family will remember you. Rest in peace baby, you did not deserve this and neither did your children,” said Tan Pecan, one of her co-workers. Thank you for reading my chronicle today. Until next time.