Jealous boyfriend murders mother of five as she was leaving for work.

Jealous boyfriend murders mother of five. Our Latino community in Georgia is in mourning after the tragic death of a Mexican mother of five. It is believed that her boyfriend committed the crime and then fled, according to Cobb County Police.

Yuridiana Villalobos got up very early last Tuesday morning to report to her 5 a.m. at a Wendy’s in Mableton, Georgia. She was in the kitchen preparing lunch for her boyfriend, who had also gotten up early that day, though apparently in a bad mood.

Police believe Guadalupe Hernandez, also a native of Mexico, woke up enraged about something. Everything indicates that he was jealous and they began to argue. Diana’s children heard yelling followed by a gunshot.

The little ones got up from their beds and went to look in the dining room and saw Hernandez standing there. He fled almost immediately, while the children tried to revive their mother. The police and paramedics came to the scene in a matter of minutes, but were unable to save her.