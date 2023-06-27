Tragedy! Nebraska groom dies during his wedding
Tragedy struck a bride and groom in Omaha, Nebraska. Toraze Davis, the groom, died an hour into the wedding celebration.
Wedding ends in tragedy: When couples pledge to love one another ‘until death do us part’ no one expects that to last less than an hour. However, a bride in Omaha, Nebraska recently became a widow before even leaving for her honeymoon.
Johnnie Mae and Toraze Davis were married in a beautiful ceremony. No one imagined their joy would turn into mourning in the blink of an eye.
Groom dies an hour into his wedding
Shortly after the happy couple walked down the aisle and exchanged their vows, the day that would have been the happiest of their lives turned into a nightmare. NBC News reported that the groom collapsed just an hour after the ceremony began.
This shocked and terrified everyone in attendance, who rushed to help him. Toraze and Johnnie Mae Davis had been looking forward to their special Juneteenth wedding.
What happened?
Witnesses to the terrible event revealed that just after they exchanged vows, the happy couple kissed and left the church together. Everyone was celebrating at the reception, when the worst happened.
The groom collapsed onto the floor. The guests immediately rushed to help him and called an ambulance. He was rushed to the hospital.
How did Toraze Davis die?
At the hospital doctors determined that Toraze Davis died of a blood clot. Monica Miller, the bride’s supervisor, who was a guest at the wedding, spoke about the tragic event.
The «happiest day of their lives turned into a day of tragedy,» she told NBC. She continued, «I could see the smile on his face and how happy he was. Just the energy from him, I just knew that… it was a great day for him.» The bride’s friends and family have started a GoFundMe campaign to help with funeral expenses.