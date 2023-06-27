Tragedy! Nebraska groom dies during his wedding

Tragedy struck a bride and groom in Omaha, Nebraska.

Toraze Davis, the groom, died an hour into the wedding celebration.

How did a newlywed become a widow?

Wedding ends in tragedy: When couples pledge to love one another ‘until death do us part’ no one expects that to last less than an hour. However, a bride in Omaha, Nebraska recently became a widow before even leaving for her honeymoon.

Johnnie Mae and Toraze Davis were married in a beautiful ceremony. No one imagined their joy would turn into mourning in the blink of an eye.

Groom dies an hour into his wedding

Shortly after the happy couple walked down the aisle and exchanged their vows, the day that would have been the happiest of their lives turned into a nightmare. NBC News reported that the groom collapsed just an hour after the ceremony began.

This shocked and terrified everyone in attendance, who rushed to help him. Toraze and Johnnie Mae Davis had been looking forward to their special Juneteenth wedding.