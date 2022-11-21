Accused murderer Greg Montelongo could get the death penalty

Greg Montelongo is charged with a stabbing murder.

The victim’s son was also badly injured, but he shot his attacker.

Montelongo could get the death penalty.

Greg Montelongo is charged with capital murder in Texas following the stabbing of a woman and the wounding of her son. The Homicide Division of the Houston Police Department (HPD) reported the arrest of the Greg Monelongo who was also injured after his brutal crime.

Montelongo, 40, will face his criminal trial before Judge Brian E. Warren of the Harris County Criminal Court 209. The Texas State Penal Code details that the charge of capital murder is the only one that is punishable by the death penalty.

The identities of Greg Montelongo’s two victims have not yet been released by authorities. In the case documents, consulted by MundoNow, the detectives of the HPD Homicide Division did not specify what Montelongo’s relationship with the woman was.

The case report explains that on Wednesday, November 16, 2022, at 10:00 am, someone called the HPD emergency number to report that two people had been stabbed. Several patrol cars were sent to the home.