Accused murderer Greg Montelongo could get the death penalty
Greg Montelongo is charged with capital murder in Texas following the stabbing of a woman and the wounding of her son. The Homicide Division of the Houston Police Department (HPD) reported the arrest of the Greg Monelongo who was also injured after his brutal crime.
Montelongo, 40, will face his criminal trial before Judge Brian E. Warren of the Harris County Criminal Court 209. The Texas State Penal Code details that the charge of capital murder is the only one that is punishable by the death penalty.
The identities of Greg Montelongo’s two victims have not yet been released by authorities. In the case documents, consulted by MundoNow, the detectives of the HPD Homicide Division did not specify what Montelongo’s relationship with the woman was.
The case report explains that on Wednesday, November 16, 2022, at 10:00 am, someone called the HPD emergency number to report that two people had been stabbed. Several patrol cars were sent to the home.
Police broke into the house to help the victims
At 10:00 am, the officers went to the house at 6307 Gay Street, in the Hispanic neighborhood of the Northside and entered the house to help the two badly injured victims after the attack.
In the house the officers found a 47-year-old woman already dead due to her injuries. Her 18-year-old son was also badly injured by stab wounds but still alive. The boy testified that Greg Montelongo had entered their home and attacked his mother.
The victim’s son shot his mother’s killer
When the boy realized that Greg Montelongo had stabbed his mother, he shot the intruder several times. However, Montelongo was still able to attack the young man, leaving him badly injured. The motive for the attack is not yet known. The attacker fled the scene.
When detectives from the HPD Homicide Division were at the house investigating the attack, something happened that led to Greg Montelongo’s arrest. In what appeared to be a separate incident, another call went through to 911 reporting a man had been shot.
The alleged murderer is detained in the hospital
HPD officers went to the intersection of Delaney Street and Fulton Street, also in the Northside neighborhood, where a man was on the ground, having been shot several times.
When HFD paramedics took Greg Montelongo to the hospital they realized he was the man HPD officers were looking for for killing the woman and attacking her son. While still in the ER the man was charged and arrested for the brutal crime.