Title 42 ended this week.

As the country braces for a surge of migrants, the Texas Governor militarizes the border.

Greg Abbott deployed than 2,500 troops.

There is tension at the border as Ttiel 42 ends. In the air one can smell the desperation of those trying to cross into the US and the determination of authorities to keep the southern border safe from the avalanche of immigrants.

At the beginning of May it was announced that the territory separating the United States from Mexico would be reinforced with 1,500 soldiers. A few hours before the end of Title 42, more than 2,500 troops had been deployed.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott deploys troops to the border

The Governor of Texas, Republican Greg Abbott, ordered the deployment of the tactical groups and it has already begun. This is unprecedented in terms of border security, in response to the thousands of immigrants that have been arriving at the border in recent days.

The governor’s warning message is clear: “Specially trained soldiers for the Texas Tactical Border Force, who will be deployed at critical points along the border to help intercept and repel large groups of migrants attempting to enter Texas illegally.”