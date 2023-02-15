A last goodbye to Graffit: The K-9 officer was killed in the line of duty
“Today he proved to a hero.” Graffit was a brave police dog who was killed in the line of duty. He was the department's most senior K-9 officer.
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is mourning the death of one of its best deputies. Graffit, a police dog was killed in the line of duty.
While assisting in the arrest of an armed suspect, Graffit, a “brave dog” belonging to the department’s K-9 unit was shot to death.
Graffit was shot by a suspect
According to the sheriff’s office, multiple agencies, including the SWAT team, responded to an emergency call Monday morning. Graffit was helping the Golden Police Department and the Colorado School of Mines, where a shooting had been reported.
“We’ve always known Graffit was brave; today he proved a hero. RIP Good Boy. We will miss you,” the sheriff’s office said in an emotional video posted on Twitter showing the beloved K-9 officer’s funeral.
Graffit’s funeral
Graffit’s coffin was carried by police officers. It was covered by an American flag as his fellow human officers saluted as he passed.
The armed suspect who killed Graffit was arrest Monday morning and identified as 29-year-old Eduardo Armando Romero.
The German shepherd was trained in narcotics detection
Graffit had served the department since the fall of 2015, a spokesman said. The German shepherd was trained in narcotics detection and patrol roles, including apprehending suspects. Officers escorted the dog’s coffin draped in an American flag from the crime scene to the CSU campus in Fort Collins.
Vets there will perform a forensic necropsy to examine the dog in a way that ensures evidence of its death can be presented in court. His loss was treated in the same way as the loss of a human officer. Police from across the state joined the procession along with Colorado dog lovers.
“He probably took the opportunity to save the life of an officer”
“He probably jumped at the chance to save the life of a police officer, and with that in mind, knowing what his contribution is and the training that goes into the dogs and the handlers, I just want to make sure they respect that.” Tracy Houge said, standing next to the procession with her dog Rusty.
“We send the dog and the dog can stop it and, in general, it does not result in a tragedy like this,” said Jenny Fulton, a spokeswoman for the department.