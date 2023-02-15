A last goodbye to Graffit: The K-9 officer was killed in the line of duty

“Today he proved to a hero.”

Graffit was a brave police dog who was killed in the line of duty.

He was the department’s most senior K-9 officer.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is mourning the death of one of its best deputies. Graffit, a police dog was killed in the line of duty.

While assisting in the arrest of an armed suspect, Graffit, a “brave dog” belonging to the department’s K-9 unit was shot to death.

Graffit was shot by a suspect

According to the sheriff’s office, multiple agencies, including the SWAT team, responded to an emergency call Monday morning. Graffit was helping the Golden Police Department and the Colorado School of Mines, where a shooting had been reported.

“We’ve always known Graffit was brave; today he proved a hero. RIP Good Boy. We will miss you,” the sheriff’s office said in an emotional video posted on Twitter showing the beloved K-9 officer’s funeral.