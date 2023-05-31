Gomita mourns the loss of a dear friend.

She shared the sad news with a moving Instagram post.

The influencer is can barely hold back her tears. Aracely Ordaz Campos, better known as Gomita, is in mourning. She is known for her comedic talent on Televisa’s Sabadazo. Her brother is Fredy (Lapizito). She shared her tragic loss on Instagram stories. The influencer opened her heart and revealed that her best friend, whose name was Omar Benavente, left this earthly plane and she is devastated.

Gomita mourns the loss of a dear friend «I had to say goodbye to you too. My heart is in little pieces because I didn’t say goodbye. I didn’t think you were leaving so soon. You gave me a lot of love and you made 1000 hearts beat. Friend, brother, I’m going to miss you,» Aracely Ordaz Campos wrote on Instagram, along with a video where she and her friend are dancing. Gomita shared many of the incredible moments that she spent with Omar, remembering him fondly. The former Televisa host was completely devastated: «I don’t even know how to record a story for you, I can’t. I feel bad to see… I feel very bad, I lost my brother, I lost a friend who was with me in everything who never left me alone,» she began.

Gomita is devastated «Because they took him from me, because they took him from me and he left. I don’t feel like recording and I have a lot of material to do, I came to record a lot of things, but I won’t be able to, I hope you have a nice day and excuse me but now I’m made of shit… my heart is made of shit…” she concluded. The stories are no longer available on Gomita’s Instagram account, however, a netizen reposted them on YouTube. «Cheer up, you are very strong, I know it hurts even the soul, but remember that things happen for a reason,» a user posted in the comments.