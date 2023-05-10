Days after a death in her family, Giselle Blondet speaks.

She says her aunt was the victim of medical malpractice.

The host tearfully described what happened. Giselle Blondet says her aunt was the victim of medical negligence. A few days ago, the beloved host of La Mesa Caliente, Giselle Blondet, revealed terrible news on social media. She posted that her aunt had died but didn’t offer many details. Now, Blondet has decided to break her silence and give more details about what happened to her aunt. She revealed the terrible problem that put her in the hospital, saying her death was the result of medical negligence. Giselle Blondet says her aunt was the victim of medical negligence Giselle Blondet shared a video on Instagram where she revealed the most intimate moments with her titi, who tragically passed away recently. Despite the fact that she hasn’t said much about what happened, the host of La Mesa Caliente shared a long text describing the love, affection and respect she had for her aunt, along with some touching photos of them together.

Giselle is angry with the hospital where her aunt was being treated Giselle did a Facebook live where she explained what happened: “My aunt Tere was very excited, she was like my mother, she was happy because I was going to go to Paris with some friends. For her it was always fundamental to travel,” she began. “I went on a trip, I shared some things with you because I enjoyed very beautiful moments and that is what life is all about (….) One day I found out that my aunt was in the hospital, in the emergency room, because she had pneumonia,” she continued.

It was hell being so far away Giselle said it was hell being so far away from her aunt while she was alone in the hospital. “She tells me that she has pneumonia. Endless hours without a doctor showing up, she was desperate and almost couldn’t breathe. My desperate cousin and I from Paris, trying to call all the doctors I knew.” “Everyone trying to find a solution, and many hours passed until a doctor helped her, and then I hoped (that she would survive),” said Blondet. “The next day, she finally sees a doctor, so they give her treatment, and that same day, a few hours later, she had a heart attack,” the host revealed sadly.

“What I feared the most happened…” The host said that she did everything to get a return flight immediately to see her aunt and that she even knew that she was intubated: “I had to get there, I had to see her.” Then she said, “When the plane took off, what I feared the most happened…” “My two cousins ​​write to me, they told me that my aunt had passed away, just at the moment the plane was taking off,” she said in shock. “She is a very important part of our family for everyone, Aunt Tere was such a happy woman, she was the pillar, a tremendous example to see how one should live life.”