A «ghost» is captured lurking in the wreckage of the Titanic
The mystery of the Titanic continues to fascinate. Video captured a "ghost" lurking in the wreckage of the Titanic.What is the eerie figure?
- The mystery of the Titanic continues to fascinate.
- Video captured a «ghost» lurking in the wreckage of the Titanic.
- What is the eerie figure?
An alleged ghost was captured on video, lurking among the wreckage of the Titanic that lies at the bottom of the Atlantic Ocean. The clip has gone viral on social media, shocking internet users who can’t explain the mysterious figure.
It’s unclear whether these images were captured from a previous Titan voyage. It has sparked controversy among internet users, who don’t agree on what they are seeing.
Was a ghost captured lurking in the wreckage of the Titanic?
The video clip shows passengers aboard a submersible observing the Titanic wreckage. What shocked viewers was the appearance of a ghostly figure walking along the bow of the ship.
The origin of this recording is uncertain, and it remains unclear if it was taken from the Titan submersible owned by OceanGate, which tragically imploded last week during an expedition to the historic wreck site of the Titanic that sank in 1912.
How was the video captured?
Some users commented: «And they say that they didn’t even reach a thousand meters and they found the video.» «I don’t know if someone noticed the window but I saw a spirit walking.» «Remember that if it’s an iPhone, you can rescue the videos.»
Some social media users claimed that it’s one of the lost souls who died on April 14, 1912 on its first voyage, when the Titanic sank to the bottom of the Atlantic Ocean.
The Titan did not reach the wreckage on its last trip
Other people say that the video was recorded before the implosion, but this theory is questionable because the submersible did not reach the bottom of the sea, since the remains of the iconic ship are 3,800 meters deep.
The Titan passengers lost contact one hour and 45 minutes into the voyage, when they would have reached a depth of approximately one thousand meters.
There’s no explanation for the mysterious figure
It’s likely that the video was recorded during another expedition to the wreck of the Titanic. Since the Titan was OceanGate’s only submersible there is a good chance that the footage was captured in this sub.
Some say that the ghostly figure is a suffering soul, one of the more than 1,500 that died in the Atlantic in 1912.