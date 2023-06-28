A «ghost» is captured lurking in the wreckage of the Titanic

The mystery of the Titanic continues to fascinate.

Video captured a «ghost» lurking in the wreckage of the Titanic.

What is the eerie figure?

An alleged ghost was captured on video, lurking among the wreckage of the Titanic that lies at the bottom of the Atlantic Ocean. The clip has gone viral on social media, shocking internet users who can’t explain the mysterious figure.

It’s unclear whether these images were captured from a previous Titan voyage. It has sparked controversy among internet users, who don’t agree on what they are seeing.

The video clip shows passengers aboard a submersible observing the Titanic wreckage. What shocked viewers was the appearance of a ghostly figure walking along the bow of the ship.

The origin of this recording is uncertain, and it remains unclear if it was taken from the Titan submersible owned by OceanGate, which tragically imploded last week during an expedition to the historic wreck site of the Titanic that sank in 1912.