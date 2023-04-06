Get rid of hiccups fast with these simple techniques

We’ve got four foolproof tips to get rid of hiccups fast.

What can trigger hiccups?

Can they be dangerous?

Get rid of hiccups fast! Have you ever suffered from hiccups? This occurs when the diaphragm begins to contract involuntarily, momentarily closing the vocal cords and producing a distinctive sound.

There is no one-single cause of hiccups, but they can be caused by eating too much, drinking alcoholic beverages or crying, which irritates of the diaphragm, causing sudden contractions. Try these four ways to get rid of hiccups fast!

4. Get rid of hiccups! Drink ice water

Get rid of hiccups in a matter of minutes with one of the most effective solutions… ice water. According to health experts, the best way to decrease contractions in the diaphragm is by drinking a glass of ice water, as it soothes irritation and helps restore regular diaphragm movement.

Always remember to drink flat water, since drinking carbonated beverages, alcohol or hot drinks could worsen the symptoms. Keep calm and you will see how in a few minutes the hiccups will completely disappear.