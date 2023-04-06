Get rid of hiccups fast with these simple techniques
Have you ever suffered from hiccups? This occurs when the diaphragm begins to contract involuntarily, momentarily closing the vocal cords and producing a distinctive sound.
There is no one-single cause of hiccups, but they can be caused by eating too much, drinking alcoholic beverages or crying, which irritates of the diaphragm, causing sudden contractions. Try these four ways to get rid of hiccups fast!
4. Get rid of hiccups! Drink ice water
Get rid of hiccups in a matter of minutes with one of the most effective solutions… ice water. According to health experts, the best way to decrease contractions in the diaphragm is by drinking a glass of ice water, as it soothes irritation and helps restore regular diaphragm movement.
Always remember to drink flat water, since drinking carbonated beverages, alcohol or hot drinks could worsen the symptoms. Keep calm and you will see how in a few minutes the hiccups will completely disappear.
3. Hold your breath for a few seconds
Did you come down with hiccups and you don’t know what to do? Stop the contractions by holding your breath for a few seconds, then exhale slowly until your diaphragm relaxes if you wish, you can breathe into a paper bag.
Holding your breath and breathing into a paper bag help increase carbon dioxide levels in the lungs, this could consequently relax the diaphragm and gradually reduce the spasms.
2. Suck on a lemon!
Get rid of hiccups by sucking on a lemon! The acidity of this fruit helps the vagus nerve relax the esophagus and reduce the frequency of contractions. Just suck a piece of lemon for a few seconds to make hiccups disappear.
Another strategy that you can use is to mix one or two tablespoons of apple cider vinegar with water or just take a tablespoonful plain to make your hiccups go away!
1. Change position
Changing your posture could be a solution to your problems when you suffer from hiccups. Some doctors recommend moving your knees toward your chest and leaning forward. Taking into account that hiccups often occur due to stress or anxiety, adopting this position could relax your body and get your breathing back to normal.
When to worry? Hiccups usually go away in a matter of minutes, but if the symptoms last for more than 48 hours or become bothersome enough to interfere with daily activities such as eating, sleeping and even breathing, it’s time to go to the doctor.