Gerard Piqué loses his temper with the Kings League presidents

The Spanish footballer surprised everyone with his reaction.

Piqué exploded during an argument with the Kings League presidents.

Fans criticized his behavior. Recently there was some tension in the popular soccer league led by the former Spanish soccer player and the biggest Twitch streamers. It seems that not everything has been laughter and fun, as Gerard Piqué lost his temper with the presidents of the Kings League. Things got heated during a discussion on the field where the Juaniquiladores (led by Juan Guarnizo) and El Rayo de Barcelona (led by Spursito) attacked the organization after their most recent game, according to 20 Minutos. Gerard Piqué loses his temper with the Kings League After learning of the comments, Gerard Piqué lashed out about the complaints and opinions that the streamers had expressed in their different live broadcasts. What surprised everyone was the peculiar way Shakira’s ex reacted. Fans, and even some members of the competition, criticized his behavior and some ‘haughty’ comments that he made.

Piqué spoke in the meeting broadcast after the game Piqué spoke at the meeting broadcast after each game and had no problem expressing his annoyance after being criticized by his league, his coaching staff and the organization that the Kings League. “We are not going to accept that everyone is criticized,” Gerard began after announcing that due to the recent comments there will be new changes in the regulations to prevent the controversy from escalating even more on and off the pitch.

“They have a president who is above everything and who can decide to do what he pleases” “They have to understand one thing, they are lucky or unlucky that they have a president who is above everything and who can decide to do whatever he pleases. I can decide if I want to repeat the game,” Gerard said. Streamer Juan Guarnizo “unmasked” him and said: “Your message was hostile. You said I’m the boss, I’m the president, what I say is done here.“ However, the controversy was just beginning and Piqué’s forceful words surprised everyone. “Everyone is trying to do a job well and because you lose you criticize,” he said, obviously annoyed.

Fans criticized Piqué’s attitude The controversy continued and streamer Ibai told Piqué: “You start a drama like a toxic ex.“ Gerard quickly defended himself against the attack and replied:”I screwed up…, tomorrow I’m leaving here, I’ll leave them and let someone else continues this.” Social media users and fans of the Kings League did not hesitate to express their opinions: “We only see the league for them (streamers), not for Piqué, “If Piqué leaves, the league would not be affected.” “Juan Guarnizo is right, You shouldn’t let yourself be trampled by anyone.” Click here, here and here to see the videos of the discussion.