Gerard Piqué’s Kosmos Group partnership with Davis Cup is ending

Gerard Piqué’s partnership with the Davis Cup is ending.

The Kosmos Group is losing a multi-million dollar contract.

Is it Karma because he made fun of Shakira?

Piqué’s Kosmos Group is ending its partnership with the Davis Cup. Since Shakira’s new song was released, there has been great controversy. BZRP Music Sessions Vol. 53, her collaboration with with Bizarrap has caused a stir on social networks and provoked reactions from celebrities and the former Barcelona player’s parents.

Given this, Gerard Piqué appeared on Twich wearing a Casio watch and stating that it “lasts a lifetime” since Shakira compared Clara Chía to a Casio in her song. A few days later he was seen driving a Twingo.

People are calling Shakira’s ex “mediocre”

After the scandal that erupted with the release of Shakira’s new song, Piqué’s company, Kosmos Group, has received some bad news. This was confirmed by Jordi Martín himself who attacked Piqué a couple of days ago.

The paparazzo, who has been tracking Shakira’s life for more than 12 years, tweeted that Piqué is about to lose something very important, “Now they terminate your contract for not paying the tennis players and for the low expectations generated in the Davis Cup, you have been, are and, will always be, mediocre.” Filed Under: Piqué, Kosmos Group, Davis Cup partnership ends