Gerard Piqué’s Kosmos Group partnership with Davis Cup is ending
Gerard Piqué's partnership with the Davis Cup is ending. The Kosmos Group is losing a multi-million dollar contract.Is it Karma?
- Gerard Piqué’s partnership with the Davis Cup is ending.
- The Kosmos Group is losing a multi-million dollar contract.
- Is it Karma because he made fun of Shakira?
Piqué’s Kosmos Group is ending its partnership with the Davis Cup. Since Shakira’s new song was released, there has been great controversy. BZRP Music Sessions Vol. 53, her collaboration with with Bizarrap has caused a stir on social networks and provoked reactions from celebrities and the former Barcelona player’s parents.
Given this, Gerard Piqué appeared on Twich wearing a Casio watch and stating that it “lasts a lifetime” since Shakira compared Clara Chía to a Casio in her song. A few days later he was seen driving a Twingo.
People are calling Shakira’s ex “mediocre”
After the scandal that erupted with the release of Shakira’s new song, Piqué’s company, Kosmos Group, has received some bad news. This was confirmed by Jordi Martín himself who attacked Piqué a couple of days ago.
The paparazzo, who has been tracking Shakira’s life for more than 12 years, tweeted that Piqué is about to lose something very important, “Now they terminate your contract for not paying the tennis players and for the low expectations generated in the Davis Cup, you have been, are and, will always be, mediocre.” Filed Under: Piqué, Kosmos Group, Davis Cup partnership ends
Piqué’s multi-million dollar partnership with the Davis Cup ends
Now, once again, the journalist who has also collaborated with El Gordo y La Flaca has confirmed that the former Barcelona player received bad news on Intrusos. “He is a scandal. Piqué got terrible news. I think it was much worse than the issue with Bizarrap,” he told the program.
But what is Piqué’s setback all about. His company, Kosmos Group and the Davis Cup, care ending what was supposed to be a 25-year partnership after only five years. Filed Under: Piqué, Kosmos Group, Davis Cup partnership ends
Kosmos Group’s partnership with the Davis Cup is over
The International Tennis Federation has decided to end its business relationship with Piqué’s company, thus ending what was a multi-million dollar contract for the former player and his entire team. According to People en Español, the Spanish press called the situation heartbreaking.
The ITF stated, “Kosmos Tennis and the ITF have not reached an agreement to renegotiate the economic model and neither on the current and future rights requested by the ITF.” TO SEE THE VIDEO CLICK HERE Filed Under: Billionaire Piqué contract cancelled.Filed Under: Piqué, Kosmos Group, Davis Cup partnership ends