Gerard Piqué was jealous when Maluma collaborated with Shakira

Gerard Piqué was jealous of Maluma at one point. This is due to the rumors about his alleged relationship with Shakira. He surprised them filming together.
Gerard Piqué and the controversies surrounding his split from the Colombian singer, Shakira, continue to this day. Now it’s come out that he was jealous of Maluma when he collaborated with Shakira in 2017.
More than five years have passed since Maluma and Shakira recorded the single, Clandestino. At time, Piqué was uncomfortable with them working together.
According to Spanish paparazzo Jordi Martín, while Shakira and Maluma were recording the music video for their hit Clandestino, Piqué took the opportunity to mark his territory and surprise them on at the set.
The ex-soccer player’s jealousy was based on the rumors of a relationship between Shakira and Maluma that were spreading at the time. Martín said that Piqué arrived at the video set at 3 a.m. just to “see what was going on.”
It is no secret that the former soccer player has an explosive temper. However, on March 1, 2017, Piqué did couldn’t control his emotions and ended up going to the video set without warning.
According to the paparazzo, filming started at 8 p.m. on the outskirts of Barcelona in an industrial warehouse. In the early hours of the morning, Piqué showed up there to see what was going on.
Maluma says that it was very uncomfortable
Maluma himself said that Shakira’s ex made him very uncomfortable. He said that all he wanted to do was leave the set.
“Maluma said on social media: “I wanted to leave, it was the moment of greatest tension in my life because the lyrics say things like: She wants me to do it in different parts, she is tired of disappointments,” said the paparazzo.
Jordi Martín says that nothing happened between the Colombian singers
Although Piqué was furious about the rumors of a secret relationship between Maluma and Shakira, the reality is that it ended up simply being a rumor.
The paparazzo added the following: “Piqué, the result of jealousy and insecurity, appears in the middle of filming, I explain to him that I never saw anything between them, the only thing I saw was a great friendship between two artists who love each other and are admired.”