Gerard Piqué was jealous when Maluma collaborated with Shakira

Gerard Piqué was jealous of Maluma at one point.

This is due to the rumors about his alleged relationship with Shakira.

He surprised them while they were filming their video.

Gerard Piqué and the controversies surrounding his split from the Colombian singer, Shakira, continue to this day. Now it’s come out that he was jealous of Maluma when he collaborated with Shakira in 2017.

More than five years have passed since Maluma and Shakira recorded the single, Clandestino. At time, Piqué was uncomfortable with them working together.

Piqué was jealous of Maluma when he collaborated with Shakira

According to Spanish paparazzo Jordi Martín, while Shakira and Maluma were recording the music video for their hit Clandestino, Piqué took the opportunity to mark his territory and surprise them on at the set.

The ex-soccer player’s jealousy was based on the rumors of a relationship between Shakira and Maluma that were spreading at the time. Martín said that Piqué arrived at the video set at 3 a.m. just to “see what was going on.”